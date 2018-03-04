Oscars 2018 Red Carpet Live Streams: How to Watch the Academy Awards Arrivals Online

Tonight is the 2018 Oscars, which means some of the biggest celebrities in Hollywood will be walking the red carpet, posing for photos and giving interviews about the nominees, fashion and their families. Both ABC and the E! network are featuring red carpet specials, pre-shows and arrival interviews. For the scheduling info, red carpet times and live stream details for each of the programs, read on below.

E! Network Red Carpet Specials

The E! network has a huge suite of programming surrounding the awards. The E! Countdown to the Red Carpet special airs from 1 p.m. ET/10 p.m. PT until 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT. It features special guests, inside info and the scoop on this season’s fashions. E! Live From the Red Carpet – The 2018 Academy Awards airs from 5 – 7 p.m. ET/2 – 4 p.m. PT, with staples Ryan Seacrest and Giuliana Rancic as the red carpet hosts. Following the red carpet arrivals, the Red Carpet Rundown will air from 7 – 8 p.m. ET/4 – 5 p.m. PT, giving the breakdown of the night’s big red carpet moments. If you do not have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch E! online, on your phone or on another streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services. They cost a monthly fee but all come with a free trial, so you can watch tonight’s show for free:

FuboTV: E! is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package, which costs $19.99 per month for the first two months and $39.99 per month after that. It comes with a free 7-day trial, and you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app

DirecTV Now: E! is included in all four of DirecTV Now’s base channel packages, which range from $35 to $70 per month. A free 7-day trial is included no matter what package you choose, and you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app

Sling TV: For E!, you’ll need to sign up for either the “Sling Orange” ($20 per month) or “Sling Blue” ($25 per month) base package, then add the “Lifestyle Extra” add-on for another $5 per month. All of that comes with a free 7-day trial, and you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app

ABC Network Red Carpet Specials

The red carpet programming on ABC, will begin at 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT, with a preview of the Academy Awards, along with interviews of the nominees and presenters. This runs for one hour, until 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT. Following this special, the Oscars Opening Ceremony: Live From the Red Carpet begins and runs until show time at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch ABC live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

DirecTV Now: ABC (live in select markets) is included in all four channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch ABC live on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers the ability to watch a handful of live TV channels, including ABC (live in select markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of ABC on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

Sling TV: ABC (live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Orange” plus “Broadcast Extra” channel package. It comes with a free 7-day trial, and you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app

For the ABC network red carpet arrivals and pre-show, Michael Strahan, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Sara Haines, Krista Smith and Dave Karger are hosting. Tune in for all the best red carpet coverage.