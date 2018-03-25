Pat Myne, Stephanie Clifford’s (Stormy Daniel) First Husband: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Adult film star Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, has taken the nation by storm, claiming that she had sexual encounters with Donald Trump in 2006 and 2007, prior to him becoming President. However, these indiscretions would have taken place while Trump was married to current wife Melania Trump. Tonight, Daniels speaks with Anderson Cooper about the alleged affairs with Trump on 60 Minutes, in her first television interview about the reports. Get to know more about Daniels’ marriage to Myne, his connection to the Trump scandal and more information below.

1. Myne Also Works In the Adult Entertainment Industry

Myne has worked as both a pornographic actor and director, just as Stormy Daniels’ other husbands have. The couple wass married for just two years, from 2003-2005. In addition to going by Pat Myne, he has also been known as Pat Lamyne, Danny Case, and Bart Myne.

In addition to appearing in porn, Myne is also an avid biker.

2. He Has Been Married Four Times

#FbF w/ @brazzersofficial #YouMemberr A post shared by Alektra Blue (@lilmsblue) on Mar 23, 2018 at 12:30pm PDT

Daniels was Myne’s second wife. In fact, he has been married four times and is currently married to wife Laura Liz, who he married in 2013. He was married to first wife, Shelbee Myne, from 1997-2001, and third wife, Alektra Blue, from 2007-2010. Blue is pictured above.

3. Daniels Married Mike Moz After Divorcing Myne

4. Myne Made the Film “The Perfect Stormy” With Daniels

New promo pics A post shared by stormydaniels (@thestormydaniels) on Sep 23, 2017 at 7:46am PDT

Mike Moz, another porn star, is the second husband of Daniels. The two had a bit of a rocky marriage, which involved a domestic violence misdemeanor against Daniels, as well as a temporary restraining order against Moz, years after their split, as reported by The Huffington Post

According to Cheat Sheet, Stormy Daniels started stripping as a teen and then entered the porn industry, which is where she met ex-husband Myne. As a porn star, himself, Myne was able to work with Daniels on-screen. Together, the two made a film called The Perfect Stormy, prior to getting divorced.

5. Currently, Daniels Is Married With a Child to Her Third Husband

❤❤❤ A post shared by stormydaniels (@thestormydaniels) on Feb 5, 2018 at 3:15pm PST

Today, Daniels is married to fellow adult entertainment star, Glendon Crain, with who she has one daughter. Their only child together was born in 2011. Glendon Crain is the actor’s screen name, as his real name is Brendon Miller.