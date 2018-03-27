‘Roseanne’ TV Show 2018 Live Stream: How to Watch the Reboot Online

Roseanne Barr was a pioneer in television and now her famous TV show has returned. The reboot premieres tonight and we have all the details on the characters, new cast members, what time the show airs, and how to watch the show online via live stream. Read on below.

PREMIERE DATE & SHOW TIME: The show premieres tonight, on March 27, 2018 and the premiere night features two back-to-back episodes for the event. The normal time slot will be Tuesday nights, from 8 – 8:30 p.m. ET/PT.

TV CHANNEL: The show is set to air on the ABC network. To access the ABC channel finder and locate your local station, you can find details here.

LIVE STREAM: If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch ABC live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers the ability to watch a handful of live TV channels, including ABC (live in select markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of ABC on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

DirecTV Now: ABC (live in select markets) is included in all four channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch ABC live on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app

Sling TV: ABC (live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Orange” plus “Broadcast Extra” channel package. It comes with a free 7-day trial, and you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app

CAST: The new and original cast for the 2018 season includes Roseanne Barr as Roseanne Conner, John Goodman as Dan Conner, Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris, Michael Fishman as D.J. Conner, Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner-Healy, and Lecy Goranson as Becky Conner-Healy. Emma Kenney as Harris Healy, Ames McNamara as Mark Healy, Jayden Rey as Mary Conner, Sandra Bernhard as Nancy Bartlett, Natalie West as Crystal Anderson-Conner, Johnny Galecki as David Healy, and Sarah Chalke as Andrea.

EPISODE 1 OFFICIAL ABC PLOT DESCRIPTION: The premiere show is titled “Twenty Years to Life” and the description reads, “During the first half-hour episode of the season premiere, Roseanne and Dan adjust to living under the same roof with Darlene and her two children, Harris and Mark, when Darlene loses her job. Meanwhile, Becky announces she is going to be a surrogate to make extra money; and Roseanne and Jackie are at odds with one another.”

EPISODE 2 OFFICIAL ABC PLOT DESCRIPTION: Episode 2 is “Roseanne Gets the Chair” and the show plot states, “Roseanne’s clash with Darlene over how she’s raising her kids – especially Harris – reaches a breaking point; while Dan tries to help Roseanne with her bad knee by getting her an elevator chair, which she refuses to use because she doesn’t want to admit getting old.”

EPISODE 3 OFFICIAL ABC PLOT DESCRIPTION: “Dress to Impress” is the title of episode 3. The official plot description reads, “During the second half-hour episode, Darlene’s son, Mark, gets caught with a pocket knife after being bullied on the first day of his new school. Meanwhile, Becky invites Andrea over to meet the family and is nervous to bring her home.”

EPISODE 4 OFFICIAL ABC PLOT DESCRIPTION: The fourth episode of the show is titled “Eggs Over, Not Easy,” and the plot describes the episode as, “A crucial moment for Becky’s surrogacy arrangement forces her and Darlene to critically assess each other’s lives. Meanwhile, an animal rescue organization rejects Jackie’s application to adopt a puppy; and Roseanne makes a plan to change their mind.”