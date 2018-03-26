‘Barry’ Season 1 Live Stream: How To Watch Online Without Cable

The wait for Bill Hader’s new HBO show, Barry, is finally over. The series will premiere on Sunday, March 25, on HBO at 10:30pm ET/PT. Each episode will run for 30 minutes.

In Barry, Hader stars as a depressed hitman from the Midwest who travels to LA for a hit and finds himself in an acting class taught by Henry Winkler. Bitten by the acting bug, Hader then tries to pursue a career as a hitman-turned-entertainer. Hader, who most know from SNL, created the dark comedy along with Silicon Valley showrunner Alec Berg.

Interested in watching the new HBO show but don’t have the means?

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch HBO on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Amazon Prime: If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch live HBO and all of HBO’s on-demand content through Amazon Channels. The HBO channel, which costs $14.99 per month, also comes with a free 7-day trial, and once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the HBO channel, you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Hulu With Live TV: If you want an extensive Netflix-like on-demand streaming library in addition to live TV, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live channels, with HBO available as an add-on. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and if you add HBO when signing up, you can then watch a live stream on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

DirecTV Now:HBO is a $5 per month add-on that can be added to any of DirecTV Now’s four channel packages. You can add it to your existing DirecTV Now account, or if you’re a new subscriber, you can sign up for a free 7-day trial of any package plus HBO. Once signed up, you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

Sling TV: HBO is a $15 per month add-on that can be added to either of Sling TV’s base packages. You can add it to your existing Sling TV account, or if you’re a new subscriber, you can sign up for a free 7-day trial of any package plus HBO. Once signed up, you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

Preview

For the first time in a long time, Barry, in HBO’s new series, is forced to take a good hard look at himself. And as he comes to realize, acting requires a level of introspection he finds deeply uncomfortable. Considering he’s a depressed hitman. In the words of Vulture, the show revolves around a central question: What happens when the thing you’re good at is no longer the thing you want to do?

Barry has received overwhelmingly positive reviews thus far. Collider calls this performance the best of Hader’s career.

Vox writes that the show is incredibly funny, and has viewers in stitches at certain parts, but is also extremely dark. “Barry is an intrinsically tragic character. He’s a lost, depressed veteran who found a calling in the murder-for-hire business, a life he’s uncomfortable with but has no idea how to leave behind. Whenever he tried to insist he’s done, starting now, someone will inevitably find a way to pull him right back in.”

In an interview with Collider, Hader and Berg were asked when they realized the concept was worth moving forward with. Hader said, “I think when we saw the pilot cut together.” Berg added, “They asked for more, and we said, ‘What?!'”

At another point, Hader was asked what it was like to have Henry Winkler play his acting teacher. He said, “He’s great. He’s such a sweet guy, and he’s not like that character, at all, which is really funny.”

Touching a bit on the narrative, the co-creators spoke about how long Barry would be able to keep his two worlds (actor and hitman) separate. The men joked, with Berg saying, “He can keep them separate for seven seasons.” Hader said, “I told HBO for 10-12 seasons, maybe.” Berg then said, “Seven seasons and a movie.”

Hader (who also directed a number of the episodes) “brings a sense of menace to Barry — including his dead-eyed stares when Gene tries to motivate him by pushing his buttons — but also a sense of emptiness, which gets beyond the cliché baked into the premise of what HBO is cheekily promoting as a ‘hit show'”, accoridng to CNN.

