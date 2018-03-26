Sanaa Lathan: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Sanaa Lathan is an actress, best-known as the voice of Donna Tubbs on The Cleveland Show. She was born in New York to broadway actress Eleanor McCoy and director Stan Lathan. After her parents divorced, she split time in New York and Los Angeles, and grew fond of the entertainment world because of her parents’ careers.

She graduated from the University of California, Berkeley, with a bachelors degree in English. She then obtained a masters degree in drama from Yale University.

Lathan, 46, has been in several television shows and movies, getting her start in the business when she was quite young. She started off in theater and branched over to television and movies by the mid-90s.

In March 2018, Lathan’s name came up when the internet was trying to figure out who may have bit Beyonce during a party that took place back in December. The actress hasn’t responded to the accusations.

1. The Internet Thinks That She Bit Beyonce

Actress Tiffany Haddish sat down for an interview with GQ Magazine in which she shared a story about being at a party with Beyonce. At that party, Haddish says that someone — a “well-known actress” bit Beyonce in the face.

“There was this actress there that’s just, like, doing the mostest … She bit Beyoncé in the face,” Haddish told GQ.

“So Beyoncé stormed away, went up to Jay-Z, and was like, ‘Jay! Come here! This b*tch—’ and snatched him. They went to the back of the room. I was like, ‘What just happened?’ And Beyoncé’s friend walked up and was like, ‘Can you believe this b*tch just bit Beyoncé?'” Haddish continued.

She said that she approached Beyonce a short while later.

“Beyoncé’s at the bar, so I said to Beyoncé, ‘Did she really bite you?’ She was like, ‘Yeah.’ I was like, ‘She gonna get her *ss beat tonight.’ She was like, ‘Tiffany, no. Don’t do that. That b*tch is on drugs. She not even drunk. The b*tch is on drugs. She not like that all the time. Just chill,'” Haddish recalled.

Haddish didn’t name the actress involved, which has sent the internet into a frenzy. Vulture has conducted a bit of research, letting the world know who was actually at the party and who, out of those people, are actresses. The site has narrowed the list to Sara Foster and Sanaa Lathan. Vulture went on to say that Lathan seems more guilty, but couldn’t come to a definitive conclusion.

2. She Previously Dated French Montana

Morning 💋 A post shared by Sanaa Lathan (@sanaalathan) on Aug 2, 2017 at 5:38am PDT

Lathan is currently single, but she has had many famous boyfriends over the years. Most people know Lathan as French Montana’s ex. According to the website Who’s Dated Who, Lathan dated the rapper from 2015 through 2016. At one point, there were rumors that Lathan was pregnant with French Montana’s baby, but she cleared them up on Twitter, saying that she was “just breathing.”

Lathan was engaged to Steve Rifkind, the founder and chairman of Loud Records and of SRC Records. The two went their separate ways in 2011.

Lathan has also dated Terrell Owens (briefly 2006) and Tyrese Gibson (2008-2014). Rumored relationships have included a tryst with Denzel Washington and a few dates with footballer Colin Kaepernick.

As for why Lathan hasn’t settled down, she is “really happy” on her own.

“Yet there’s this whole idea that if you’re a single woman that somehow you cannot keep a man or something. The truth is, I’m really happy. It’s not like there are people who wouldn’t want to be with me. But I have worked so hard to create this life and I’m in a pretty good place. If I have a partner to walk through life that would be great. But if that doesn’t happen, I feel great. I have great friends and great family. I have fun,” she told USA Today in 2015.

3. She’s Been in Several Movies & Television Shows Since the 90s

Happy Sunday 🌞 💋 A post shared by Sanaa Lathan (@sanaalathan) on Mar 4, 2018 at 12:26pm PST

When she was young, Lathan wanted to spend more time with her mother in New York. She started performing in off-Broadway productions, to sort of get her feet wet. Her parents were quick to recognize her talent and wanted her to be successful in the business, so her dad convinced her to move to Los Angeles with him, according to her IMDb biography.

Although she wasn’t thrilled about living on the west coast, Lathan started landing small roles in television shows including Moesha and Family Matters. From there, she landed her very first movie role in the 1997 film, Drive.

After a few more years in the business, Lathan began to get recognized for her talents.

She was nominated for several awards by the Los Angles NAACP Theatrical Award Committee. She also was nominated — and won — awards for Best Actress (from Essence and BET) for her role in Love and Basketball.

In 2016, she was cast in Now You See Me 2, and she starred in the Sci-Fi movie Approaching the Unknown. The following year, she landed a television role in Shots Fired.

This year, Lathan will be in Season 4 of The Affair, and will star in Nappily Ever After, which is set to be released on Netflix.

4. She’s a Global Ambassador for the International Medical Corps

When she isn’t acting, Lathan is taking part in humanitarian work. She is currently a global ambassador for the International Medical Corps.

“We are a global, nonprofit, humanitarian aid organization dedicated to saving lives and relieving suffering by providing emergency relief, health care training and development programs to those in great need. Established in 1984 by volunteer doctors and nurses, we are a private, voluntary group with no political or religious affiliation. Our mission is to improve the quality of life through health interventions and related activities that strengthen underserved communities worldwide. With the flexibility to respond rapidly to emergencies no matter where in the world they occur, we offer training and health care to local populations and medical assistance to people at highest risk, always working to strengthen health care systems and promote self-reliance,” reads the organization’s website.

Most recently, Lathan has been working to help the people of Puerto Rico, after the country was devastated by Hurricane Maria.

“For the past couple of years I’ve had the privilege and honor of being a global ambassador for the international medical corps. They are first responders providing urgent medical care in disaster situations around the world. They do amazing work, helping rebuild, bringing much needed medical supplies, training and support to where it’s needed most. Six months after hurricane Maria only metro areas have electricity with any consistency and on the inside of the island there’s still no electricity at all. And yet, the resilience these people is incredible. Everywhere I go there are local leaders stepping up and creating meaningful community through the community health clinics or la Leche leagues or support groups and nutritional education for young moms. International medical corps is supporting the entire web of health clinics across the island build their capacity and infrastructure and ensure they will be ready to respond to the next storm since the local communities are still struggling to get consistent electricity and water,” she posted on Instagram in March.

5. She Shaved Her Head in September 2017

#NappilyEverAfter 👶🏽 A post shared by Sanaa Lathan (@sanaalathan) on Sep 5, 2017 at 2:54pm PDT

In late 2017, Lathan shaved her head for her role in Nappily Ever After.

“It’s all off. I feel like it’s so light I could fly away,” she said in an Instagram video (above).

Nappily Ever After is set to be released on Netflix later this year.

“Venus Johnson, tired of waiting for her longtime boyfriend to propose, breaks up with him. But old feelings, and heaps of jealousy, no doubt, arise when he promptly begins dating another woman,” reads the film’s description on IMDb.