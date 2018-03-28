Sarah Neely, ‘My 600 lb Life’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Tonight, on a new episode of My 600 lb Life, fans will meet Sarah Neely.

In a preview for tonight’s episode, Sarah shares, “My mom tells me I would overeat from my earliest age… And I think it started when I was around three.”

Be sure to tune in tonight to see how Sarah’s journey unfolds.

1. She Weighs More Than 600 Lb at the Start of the Show

When the show takes off, Sarah weighs more than 600 lbs.

In the episode, fans will meet Sarah’s grandmother, whom she now lives with in Houston. Sarah’s grandmother is on a quest to help her lose 30 pounds in order for Sarah to get gastric bypass surgery. That means doing some exercises with Sarah to help her shed some pounds.

2. She Was the Only Overweight Child of Her Siblings

Sarah, one of four, was the only overweight child of her siblings.

In her episode, according to 2 Paragraphs, Sarah discusses her childhood, saying she had an “abusive stepfather and drug-addicted mother.”

3. Her Father Suffered from Drinking Problems

Sarah’s father suffered from drinking problems. She tells the cameras, “It was a stressful time in my family because my mom was trying to raise four kids being single… And she was not financially stable.”

When Sarah’s mother began dating a new man, the distraction allowed Sarah to sneak food. Eventually, however, Sarah’s mother caught on. In the episode, she admits she would find food wrappers and dirty dishes, knowing Sarah was consuming more than a healthy amount of food.

4. She Works at Drury Inn & Suites

According to Facebook, Sarah works at Drury Inn & Suites in Middletown, Ohio.

5. She Recently Created a Twitter Account

Sarah created a Twitter account on March 21, likely to promote her episode. And based on the content she has posted on Twitter and Facebook, she seems excited to share her story with the world.

Last week, Sarah wrote, “Ahhh that’s my episode!! Can’t believe its here already. Next wk at 8/c don’t miss it!!!”

Friends and family have also taken to Facebook to express their support. One friend wrote, “love you and am proud of your strength.” Another commented, “Sarah Neeley I can’t wait to watch your episode. You’re very brave!!!”