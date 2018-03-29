Scott Speedman, ‘Grey’s Anatomy’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Is Meredith’s heart about to melt? We can only hope! It’s been years now since her husband’s death, and based on teaser’s for tonight’s episode, it looks like a new man may be entering her life.

And just who is the lucky guy? Actor Scott Speedman will enter the show as a patient of Meredith’s. It’s unclear how long he’s set to appear on Grey’s, or if his character is even recurring. At this point, his IMDB only shows him appearing in one episode.

Here’s what we know so far:

1. His Character Is Named Dr. Mars

At this point, almost nothing is known about the role Speedman will be playing. Based on the teaser, however, there’s an undoubtable and playful chemistry between him and Meredith.

Speedman’s Dr. Mars flirts with Meredith, saying he already knows who she is, but still, he seems somewhat surprised by her. Meredith doesn’t seem to be fighting her obvious attraction for the doctor too much. “I’m just here to listen”, she tells him. He says, “No, you’re not,” smiling.

ABC doesn’t seem to want to give much away, though, simply writing, “Meredith treats a patient who is a transplant surgeon from another hospital,” in the synopsis for the episode.

2. ABC Has Been Secretive About His Role

At this point, it’s unclear if Speedman will be appearing in more than one episode of the show. According to TVLine, “The length of Speedman’s Grey’s commitment is also being kept under wraps, although we hear he will be credited as a guest star. An ABC rep declined to comment.”

The Hollywood Reporter intensifies the mystery of his character, writing, “Speedman will appear in one episode, for now. Character details are being kept under wraps.”

News first broke in February that the actor would be taking part in Grey’s, noting that he’s “poised to wrap up his time on TNT’s Animal Kingdom”.

3. He’s Poised to Play Meredith’s New Love Interest

Clearly, not much has been divulged about Speedman’s character. What is clear, however, is that the actor will be playing a new love interest of Meredith. The finale of season 14 will be on May 17, meaning we’ve still got over a month to develop Speedman’s character, if he does, in fact, recur.

Another thing worth noting is that his character’s name on IMDB is Dr. Mars. If he is a doctor, that seems like a good setup for a more consistent character, seeing as the show is, well, about doctors.

4. He Played Ben Covington in 84 Episodes of ‘Felicity’

From 1998 to 2002, Speedman played Ben Covington in 84 episodes of Felicity. For his work on the show, he was nominated for a Teen Choice Award for TV Breakout Performance, Teen Choice Award for Choice TV Actor, and Teen Choice Award for Choice TV Actor in a Drama.

In an interview last year with Jimmy Kimmel, Speedman discussed the possibility of a Felicity reunion. “I would do it,” he said. “Some people are on really high-class shows, and some people won’t really do it—I’ll do it in a heartbeat. I’ll be on Lifetime in no time.”

He and his co-star, Keri Russell, then went on to joke about their relationship, and how they dated when Speedman was in his 20s. Speedman told Kimmel, “We were dating at the time, and I’d been such a disaster of a boyfriend up until then and I knew I had to put on a good show when I was gonna see her new haircut… I got to work and she turned around the corner and my face sort of froze in a half-panic, half-smile situation. [I] just did not pull it off, and you called me on it.”

5. Rumors Suggest He May Be Leaving ‘Animal Kingdom’

This week, fans were presented with a season 3 trailer of Animal Kingdom. At the end of season two, Speedman’s charater was nearing death as he was being wheeled to the ER. Just how long he will stay alive is up for debate, though. As TVLine aptly points out, it’s possible that they are not disclosing his commitment to keep Animal Kingdom fans guessing about Baz’s future.

Aminal Kingdom is developed by Jonathan Lisco and based on the 2010 Australian film by David Michod. It follows a 17-year-old boy who moves in with a criminal family clan. In a 2016 interview with Collider, Speedman was asked how he got involved with Animal Kingdom. He said, “They reached out to me. Like any actor, I was aware of some of the good things that were going on, at that time, in television and I was looking to do something out of the confines of the networks, which I’d been on before and I liked doing, to a certain point, but the boundaries were there.”

Asked to discuss his character a bit, he says, “Baz always had an heir of mystery to him in the pilot. The character that was there and what I bring to the table, I thought would combine for a compelling character and the writers picked up on that and took it in a different direction, and I think they’re doing that with a lot of the characters on the show. What you see at first isn’t necessarily what it is. Bringing complications to it and an heir of mystery really worked well for Baz. They’re pushing him in all sorts of different directions.”