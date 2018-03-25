‘Silicon Valley’ Season 5 Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

One of the best comedies on television today, “Silicon Valley” returns for its fifth season on Sunday, March 25, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on HBO. The season will consist of 10 episodes.

Even if you don’t have cable, you can still watch HBO on your computer, phone, or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services. With these services, you can either watch live HBO, or you can watch on-demand content, allowing you to watch “Silicon Valley” episodes after they air.

Amazon Prime: If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch live HBO and all of HBO’s on-demand library through Amazon Channels. The HBO channel, which costs $14.99 per month, also comes with a free trial.

Once signed up for both Prime and the HBO channel, you can watch “Silicon Valley” live as it airs, or you can watch any past episode from each of the first five seasons on-demand. You can watch on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

DirecTV Now: HBO is a $5 per month add-on that can be added to any of DirecTV Now’s four channel packages. You can add it to your existing DirecTV Now account, or if you’re a new subscriber, you can sign up for a free 7-day trial of any package plus HBO.

Once signed up, you can watch “Silicon Valley” live as it airs, or you can watch any past episode from each of the first five seasons on-demand. You can watch or on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app. Additionally, you can also use your DirecTV Now credentials to sign in and watch via HBO Go.

Sling TV: HBO is a $15 per month add-on that can be added to either of Sling TV’s base packages. You can add it to your existing Sling TV account, or if you’re a new subscriber, you can sign up for a free 7-day trial of any package plus HBO.

Once signed up, you can watch “Silicon Valley” live as it airs, or you can watch any past episode from each of the first five seasons on-demand. You can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

Preview

Season 5 marks the beginning of the post-T.J. Miller era. The actor who played fan-favorite Erlich Bachman surprised the television world when he made the sudden–and somewhat controversial–decision to leave the show after Season 4, but as showrunner Alec Berg explained, it actually makes sense in terms of the actual story:

The Erlich character was getting harder and harder to write into the show because he wasn’t someone who worked at the company…It was at a point where it was going to be really hard to find an organic way to get the Erlich character into the show anyway, so from that standpoint, it was kind of time. And then T.J., for a number of reasons, just decided that his time had come and gone and he wanted to move on, so we had the narrative challenge to keep him in the show and then it became ‘OK well, maybe it’s just time to not have him on the show.’

Erlich was certainly many fans’ favorite character, so it will be interesting to see how the show holds up in his wake.

As for the remaining characters, Pied Piper has made some serious upgrades, and Kumail Nanjiani, who plays Dinesh, believes that in turn will lead to the show also growing in scope.

“This season feels very, very different,” he said. “Usually we’ve been in the hacker hostel and it’s sort of been the core group. Now, the group is much bigger, the opportunities are much bigger, the money is much bigger, the projects are bigger. So really, the show’s just bigger. The stakes are higher because we do now have a certain amount of success, so there’s further to fall.”