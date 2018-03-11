‘Stalked by a Reality Star’: Meet the Cast of Lifetime’s New Movie

Lifetime’s new movie, Stalked by a Reality Star, follows a teenager, Kendra, who is stalked by a reality TV star after meeting him at a Hollywood party. He’ll do anything to be close to Kendra; even date her widowed mother.

The show stars Emily Bader as Kendra, Robert Scott Wilson as Brad, and Cynthia Preston as Linn. Read on to learn more about the actors.

Emily Bader as Kendra

Baby Roo 💗💗🍁🍁 A post shared by Emily Bader (@emily_bader) on Nov 28, 2014 at 4:27pm PST

Emily Bader is relatively new to the world of acting. She is from Temecula, California, where she still lives. Based on her Facebook, it seems that Emily graduated high school in 2015.

Emily made her acting debut just two years ago, with the TV series documentary, Married with Secrets. In 2017, she was cast in the TV series My Crazy Sex, and that same year, she nabbed a role in Game Shakers. In 2017, she played Chiffon in Henry Danger and in 2017 she was cast in an Untitled Fantasy Series as Casey.

Emily has completed two more projects that are currently in post-production, Instaland and Anonymous Killers.

Robert Scott Wilson as Brad

Good morning 🌎 A post shared by Rob Scott Wilson (@robertscottwilson) on Feb 23, 2018 at 9:13am PST

Robert Scott Wilson moved to LA in 2010 for his acting career. In 2013, he was cast as Peter Cortlandt on All My Children and appeared in 43 episodes. He also plays Ben Weston on Days of Our Lives; he took over the role from Justin Gaston in 2015.

The 30-year-old grew up in Massachusets and moved to New York after graduating high school. He’s appeared in a number of TV shows, including The Secret Life of the American Teenager and The Middle. He has also appeared in shows like Entourage, Melissa and Joey, Greek, Suite Life on Deck, and Make It or Break It.

Cynthia Preston as Linn

Cynthia Preston plays Linn in Stalked by a Reality Star. The Canadian actress was born in Canada and is best known for playing Faith Rosco on General Hospital.

A voice actress as well, Preston provided the voice for Princess Zelda in The Legend of Zelda which aired as part of The Super Super Mario Bros. Preston has appeared in a number of films, like Whale Music, Pin and If Looks Could Kill- Teen Agent.

Jordan Dow as Jake

R u dowwn? A post shared by JORDAN DOWW (@jordandoww) on Feb 14, 2018 at 9:59pm PST

Youtube personality Jordan Dow plays Jake, Kendra’s best friend, in the Stalked by a Reality Star. Jordan has been acting since he was 10. He enrolled at Michigan State University after school but took a leave of absence to give acting a go.

In a recent interview with Life & Style Magazine, Jordan revealed that he has had a personal experience with a stalker. “A guy once found my address and continued to send me jock-straps in the mail for four months.” He told the outlet that the situation became so serious, he was forced to move out of his home.

Speaking about his character in the movie, Jordan dished, “Jake is a cutie. He’s quite the charming, shy lad and loyal best friend to Kendra… He hopes that he’ll one day be more than friends, but he’s still an all-around great guy looking out for everybody’s best interest. He’s skeptical about Kendra’s new bae from the start, and Jake will go to any extremes if it means Kendra is safe. I can’t wait for you all to meet him!”