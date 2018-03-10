Stargate Rising: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Stargate Rising is trending on Twitter tonight, but why? Is a new show in the works? Here’s everything you need to know about #StargateRising, which is being spearheaded by none other than Joseph Mallozzi, a prominent figure in the Stargate franchise.

1. Stargate Rising Is Not a New Show (Unfortunately)

A new day is dawning for the franchise — thank you all for being a part of it #StargateRising pic.twitter.com/Zs7RLKLJqh — Stargate Fans United (@SGFansUnited) March 10, 2018

First, don’t get too excited. No, despite what you may have hoped when you saw the term trending, Stargate Rising is not about a new show. I was hoping that maybe it was a new series announced during SXSW in Austin, since this was opening night. But no, Stargate Rising is not a new movie or a new TV series. However, it’s trending with nearly 100,000 tweets, so it’s definitely about something big.

2. Stargate Rising Refers to a Social Media Push to Show There’s Enough Interest to Start a New Stargate Series

If you want a new show, you’ll want to participate in the #StargateRising Twitter trend. The whole point of the trend is to show there’s enough interest and enough fans of Stargate to justify creating a new Stargate series. So if you were hoping this was a new Stargate Series, then you should jump in and make a tweet with the #StargateRising hashtag.

Joseph Mallozzi wrote on Reddit: “I know for a fact that studios (MGM among them) monitor twitter, reddit – unfortunately – less so. The point of the campaign is to make as big an impression as possible by uniting fandom on one platform rather than hoping the studio tracks down the disperse online voices.”

3. The Twitter Push Was Started by Joseph Mallozzi

Are you ready for the next adventure? #StargateRising pic.twitter.com/yjZ2VWBBpN — Stargate Fans United (@SGFansUnited) March 10, 2018

The trending hashtag campaign was started by Joseph Mallozzi, known for his work on Stargate SG-1, Stargate: Atlantis, and Stargate Universe. He joined the production team during SGI1’s fourth season in 2000. He’s a writer and executive producer for all three series. He also co-wrote and produced Dark Matter, which was very popular but recently canceled by the Syfy channel. He wrote recently on Reddit that he would be “forever bewildered” by Syfy’s decision about the show. The cancelation, however, has freed up Mallozzi to have more time to work on bringing back Stargate.

How many of you Dark Matter fans out there are down for #StargateRising?? 🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀 pic.twitter.com/3a6DR4hcsZ — Anthony Lemke (@ranthonylemke) March 10, 2018

On Reddit, Mallozzi said that MGM would like to make a new Stargate series and just needs to know that people are interested. He wrote: “This is more about MGM seeing fandom for the existing franchise is still strong enough for them to green light an in-canon fourth series – instead of a reboot that wipes out 17 years of SF television.”

He added in another thread: “The point will be to focus our efforts for approximately one hour two weeks from now and get Stargate trending, giving MGM stats on fan engagement they can consider. This approach was successful for fans of Longmire and fans of Fringe before that. We WILL get MGM’s attention – but we need as many fans as possible to participate.”

4. Joseph Mallozzi Would Love To Start a New Stargate Series, And He Says Others Involved in the Franchise Would Too

This isn't the end. This is just the beginning… #StargateRising pic.twitter.com/A0SnD5PFzp — Stargate Fans United (@SGFansUnited) March 10, 2018

This trending hashtag actually has some real meat behind it, because Mallozzi has said that he would love to start a new Stargate series. On Reddit, where he’s very active, he said that Brad Wright, a co-creator of all three Stargate series, would love to start a fourth Stargate series if MGM would approve it. Mallozzi has been really pushing the Twitter campaign. On his blog, he wrote: “Succeed, and we could soon be watching a new Stargate series, one as accessible to new viewers as it is rewarding for longtime fans. Fail, and it’s the dreaded reboot. All those characters you grew to know and love, those stories you enjoyed, could be wiped away like not so much as a ninth dream season of Dallas.”

At some point in the past, a reboot movie about Stargate had been planned, but Mallozzi said on Reddit that although he has no insider information, he did hear that the planned movie idea was shelved. Mallozzi said he proposed a series on his blog that would be within canon but would feature a new Stargate team. Someone on Reddit asked if he was working on making everyone’s dreams come true and he said that he hoped he was. Many fans are really hoping something concrete comes out of this social media campaign.

5. A New Short Web Series Has Recently Been Released for Stargate

The final episodes of #StargateOrigins air next Thursday, March 8th. Be sure to tune in for the finale! pic.twitter.com/SiqTqVNjPx — Stargate Fans United (@SGFansUnited) March 4, 2018

This hashtag trend isn’t out of the blue. In fact, MGM has recently released a web-only series for Stargate called Stargate Origins. The series is ten 10-minute episodes long, which adds up to what is essentially a feature-length movie. It expands upon the Stargate mythology and is a prequel featuring a young Catherine Langford. It’s only available on Stargate’s streaming service. Interestingly, Connor Trinneer has a role in the series, despite having previously appeared on Atlantis.

