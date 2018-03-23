‘Station 19’ Premiere Live Stream: How to Watch the New Show Online

Station 19 is a brand new show on ABC and we have all the details on what to expect, the cast, how to watch the show online and everything you should know about the premiere. The new series is said to be a spin-off of the hit show Grey’s Anatomy and it will air directly after tonight’s episode of Grey’s. Read on for all the Station 19 info.

PREMIERE DATE & TIME SCHEDULE: Tonight, on March 22, 2018, is the premiere episode of Station 19, which will air from 9 – 11 p.m. ET/PT for episode 1. This will be an episode doubling as the premiere and episode 2. Episode 3 will air in a normal one-hour time slot next Thursday night, March 29, 2018, from 9 – 10 p.m. ET/PT. Scandal normally takes up the 9 p.m. ET/PT time slot, but next week it will begin airing at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

TV CHANNEL: The new show airs on the ABC Network. Find access to the ABC channel finder and locate your local station here.

LIVE STREAM: If you would like to watch the full show as it airs live online and cannot get to a television set, we have all the options for you below. So, if you do not have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch ABC live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

DirecTV Now: ABC (live in select markets) is included in all four channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch ABC live on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers the ability to watch a handful of live TV channels, including ABC (live in select markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of ABC on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

Sling TV: ABC (live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Orange” plus “Broadcast Extra” channel package. It comes with a free 7-day trial, and you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you DO have cable, you can stream the show on the ABC website here at abc.go.com/watch-live. You’ll be prompted to select a cable or satellite TV provider and enter your account information. The live stream is only available in these markets: Chicago, Fresno, Houston, Los Angeles, New York City, Philadelphia, Raleigh-Durham, and San Francisco. You can also stream the show using the Watch ABC app. Again, you will need access to a cable or satellite provider account and will be prompted to enter your account info. The live broadcast is only available in these markets: Chicago, Fresno, Houston, Los Angeles, New York City, Philadelphia, Raleigh-Durham and San Francisco. The Watch ABC app is available for Apple (iOS), Apple TV, Android, Chromecast, Xbox 360 and Fire Tablet.

CAST: Jaina Lee Ortiz plays the role of Andy Herrera, Jason George is Ben Warren: A rookie firefighter and former anesthesiologist-turned-resident at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. Grey Damon plays the role of Jack Gibson and Barrett Doss is Victoria “Vic” Hughes on the show. Alberto Frezza plays the part of Ryan Tanner, while Jay Hayden is Travis Montgomery. Okieriete Onaodowan is Dean Miller and Danielle Savre is Maya Bishop. Miguel Sandoval plays the role of Pruitt Herrera. Guest stars on the show are popping over from Grey’s Anatomy. Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey and Chandra Wilson as Miranda Bailey are the most notable ones.

SERIES SYNOPSIS: According to the Xfinity network, the full synopsis of the new series reads, “Practically raised at Seattle’s Station 19, Andy Herrera is a confident firefighter who is also the daughter of Pruitt Herrera, the formidable head of the firehouse. Capt. Pruitt was Andy’s primary inspiration to become a firefighter and is a mentor to both her and Jack Gibson, the lieutenant at the station. Jack is as fearless as Andy is by-the-books, but when the two are together, sparks fly and opposites attract. The two are joined by Maya Bishop, Dean Miller, Travis Montgomery, Victoria Hughes, and the station’s newest addition, rookie Ben Warren. The team also works closely with Seattle PD, often running into Andy’s former flame Ryan Tanner.”

OFFICIAL PREMIERE SYNOPSIS PART 1: The premiere episode is broken up into two episodes. The first part is titled “Stuck” and the official ABC synopsis states that, “When the team responds to an apartment fire, Captain Pruitt takes a hit, the future of the station’s leadership is in jeopardy and firefighter Andy Herrera is forced to step up. Meanwhile, new recruit Ben Warren is trading in the scalpel for a fresh start as a firefighter, but it hasn’t been easy and he has a hard time realizing that emergencies in the field are vastly different than those at Grey Sloan Memorial.”

OFFICIAL PREMIERE SYNOPSIS PART 2: The second back-to-back episode, featured for the premiere, is titled “Invisible to Me.” The plot description reads, “With the absence of Captain Pruitt, Andy and Jack try to navigate how to work together, and a car accident on a rural road puts both the victims and the crew’s lives at risk.”

OFFICIAL EPISODE 3 SYNOPSIS: According to ABC, episode 3 is titled “Contain the Flame” and the official plot synopsis reads, “Upon the arrival of Batallion Chief Frankel, Jack begins his first shift as co-captain and continues to butt heads with Andy on leadership styles. Captain Pruitt has a difficult time following doctor’s orders and winds up back at the station to take on administrative duties. Meanwhile, the rest of the team at Station 19 responds to an attic fire at JJ’s apartment building and a call to a pool house party.”

OFFICIAL EPISODE 4 SYNOPSIS: Episode 4 of the new series is called “Reignited” and the episode description states that, “As if being co-captains weren’t hard enough, Andy and Jack find themselves in disagreement over spending decisions at the station. Meanwhile, the firefighters respond to a structure fire at a brand-new bed-and-breakfast; and Ryan calls Maya when he finds her brother in some trouble.”