Tamar Braxton & Husband Vince Herbert: Getting Divorced or Still Together?

In 2008, Tamar Braxton married her record-executive husband Vincent Herbert. The two met through Tamar’s sister Toni and had been dating since 2003, before tying the knot. The two made their television debut together on Braxton Family Values and later scored their own spin-off show. On Tamar & Vince, fans have watched the couple at odds and headed for divorce, but Braxton later stated on live television that she and her man are fine. After rumors swirled that Herbert had a girlfriend, the couple spoke out on The View. There were also rumors that Braxton and her husband were faking their marital issues for television. Braxton had filed for divorce, but the couple stayed together.

Live on The View, Braxton revealed, “I have a regular marriage, and regular marriages, like everybody else, things happen. And in my marriage, it was just to a point where I felt divorce was the only option that I had left. Although we’re in extensive counseling, and that is much needed and it still will always be.” Together, the couple has a son named Logan and in order to keep a healthy environment, Braxton revealed that she was no longer living with her husband, in February 2018. She explained, “I think the bigger picture of everything is that we have a responsibility to my amazing 4-year-old son to raise him in the most comfortable, amazing, loving, secure household that we can. That’s why we don’t live together”

As for why Braxton had previously decided to file for divorce, as reported by Us Weekly, she said, “I filed for divorce because we work together, he’s my baby’s father, we’re together each and every single day, we’re attached at the hip. And it just got to be too much.” In 2014, Braxton talked about issues they were having back then as well. She said on the radio show The Rickey Smiley Morning Show that, “Now, we have arguments. I have a strong personality and I’m really passionate about my artistry. And so is Vince. So from a manager standpoint, he kinda has his opinions and I have mine.” Prior to marrying Vince, Tamar was married to composer Darrell “Delite” Allamby from 2001 until 2003.

Unfortunately, Braxton and Herbert are facing the wrath of Braxton’s mother and sisters this season on Braxton Family Values, which will make their healing together a little more difficult. But, according to BET, Braxton is going to crazy lengths in order to protect Herbert from her family. BET has also reported that Evelyn, Braxton’s mother, previously claimed that Herbert was physically abusive to her daughter throughout their marriage together. On Braxton Family Values this season, Evelyn insists that, “Right now, Tamar just needs the support of her family. You know, regardless of how we feel personally about the situation, if we agree or disagree it doesn’t matter. What matters is how she’s feeling … She had the big house, and let’s keep it real, people, she was miserable.” Tune in to Braxton Family Values to see how Braxton and Herbert’s relationship holds up this season.