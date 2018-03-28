‘The Americans’ Live Stream: How to Watch Season 6 Online Without Cable

“The Americans”, one of the most critically acclaimed shows on television today, returns for its sixth and final season, which premieres on Wednesday, March 28, at 10 p.m. ET/PT and will consist of 10 episodes.

If you want to watch any episode from Seasons 1-5, you can do so via Amazon Prime, which offers a free 30-day trial. If you want to watch Season 6 episodes live as they air but you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch FX live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers the ability to watch a handful of live TV channels, including FX. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of ABC on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

FuboTV: FX is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch FX live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

DirecTV Now: FX is included in all four channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch ABC live on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app

Sling TV: FX is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch NBC live on your computer via your browser, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app

In addition to being able to watch FX live via the above streaming services, you can also watch on your computer via FXNetworks.com, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FX Now app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu, DirecTV Now, FuboTV or Sling TV credentials to do that.

As has been the case for most of the rest of the series, the early reviews for Season 6 (many critics were sent the first three episodes of the season already) are glowing. On Metacritic, 16 reviews have received an average score of 93. On Rotten Tomatoes, 14 reviews have been collected, and every single one of them has been favorable.

“They were, all three of [the first Season 6 episodes], exceptional — clear examples of one of television’s greatest dramas still very much on top of its game,” wrote The Hollywood Reporter’s Tim Goodman.

“If you’ve fallen away from the series because you miss the process-y spy stuff, be advised that it’s back with a vengeance, here in the home stretch. Yes, the show’s about issues of trust and support, but it’s still got a serious body count,” added NPR’s Glen Weldon.

“It’s layered, rich stuff, in keeping with the series’ strengths, but [the] intentional callbacks to events of early seasons adds even more complexity,” RogerEbert.com’s Allison Shoemaker writes.

In other words, buckle up. It sounds like Season 6 is going to be one final, thrilling ride.