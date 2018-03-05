‘The Bachelor’ 2018 Runner-Up: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

With every competition, there is a winner and a runner-up. Tonight, on the finale episode of The Bachelor 2018, Arie Luyendyk Jr. will choose a winner, in a very emotional and complicated three-hour show. But, before we get into spoilers about the finale, the winner and the runner-up, THIS IS YOUR SPOILERS WARNING. Do NOT continue to read if you do NOT want to know any more information about what to expect.

The finale episode of the show airs on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/PT and tomorrow night, the After the Final Rose special will air in a two-hour special. Now get all the details on tonight’s big finale, the runner-up, and the major twist that fans have been waiting to see.

1. And the Runner-Up Is …

Lauren Burnham is this season’s runner-up, which means that Becca Kufrin is the winner. Kufrin ends up engaged to Luyendyk, who gets down on one knee on the finale. A couple months later, according to Us Weekly, Luyendyk dumps her to be with runner-up Burnham. This major twist was first reported by Bachelor guru Reality Steve. About a month ago, Reality Steve revealed that, “A couple days after the premiere, I was given word that Arie called Lauren on the night of the premiere. Certainly an interesting thing to be told because why would a lead possibly contact the girl he dumped when he’s engaged to someone else? … Started hearing that Arie was having second thoughts about Becca and thinking he might’ve made the wrong choice.” According to a source, Luyendyk did not handle breaking off his engagement with Kufrin very well. The source told Us Weekly that, “Arie didn’t handle the situation well. He wasn’t sympathetic or even very nice. She was in shock.”

2. Luyendyk Begs for Burnham to Take Him Back

In a report by Us Weekly, a source said that Luyendyk had second thoughts about choosing Kufrin as the January 1, 2018 premiere date of the show began to near. The source revealed, “He had second thoughts. He realized who he really wanted to be with and really loved. He just couldn’t stop thinking about the other woman.” He re-connected with Burnham and after he split with Kufrin, Luyendyk reportedly flew to her hometown, in hopes of winning her back. An insider told Us Weekly, “He begged her to take him back. And she did.”

3. The Other Contestants Reportedly Don’t Blame Burnham for Luyendyk’s Actions

Though Luyendyk blindsided Kufrin with his change of mind, Entertainment Tonight has reported that their fellow contestants don’t blame Burnham for the outcome. ET Online also has reported that their isn’t blame between Kufrin and Burnham either. A show insider revealed to ET Online that, “They blame Arie. There’s not a rift between Becca and Lauren. Arie put them in this situation,” the source says. “They’re very different but both well-liked by all the women, and both of them really cared for Arie. He said ‘I love you’ to them both, and it really seems like he did it more to get his own emotions affirmed. A lot of the women feel he’s selfish.”

When Luyendyk and Burnham appear on the After the Final Rose special, along with Kufrin, Luyendyk will face former cast-offs, including Tia Booth and Bekah Martinez. They will be weighing in with their thoughts on Luyendyk’s actions on the finale.

4. Burnham’s Family Was Very Skeptical of Her Relationship With Luyendyk

When Luyendyk first arrived at Burnham’s family home, he told cameras that he felt a lot of tension. Everyone was fairly quiet and her father is a military man, who is very protective. As Luyendyk was feeling the heat, he actually excused himself from the dinner table, which is a first in Bachelor history. Burnham’s mother voiced that she was very nervous and wondered if Luyendyk was saying the same things to each woman. Ultimately, Luyendyk gets some approval from Burnham’s mom and dad after some discussion.

5. The Couple Is Not Engaged

Though Luyendyk got down on one knee and proposed to Becca Kufrin, the same cannot be said for Burnham. Now that the two are together, Luyendyk and Burnham are taking things slowly. An insider stated to Us Weekly, “They don’t want to jump into anything.” Reality Steve previously reported that a long-term commitment like marriage wasn’t something in the cards for Luyendyk and that he felt Luyendyk was on the show for “the wrong reasons”.