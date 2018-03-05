‘The Bachelor’ 2018 Winner: Who Wins & Ends Up With Arie Luyendyk Jr

On tonight’s episode of The Bachelor, Arie Luyendyk Jr. gets two final dates with his remaining women – Lauren Burnham and Becca Kufrin. He also sits down with his family for advise about what to do. After making his decision, he chooses an engagement ring with jewelry designer Neil Lane, who is the longtime jewelry supplier for the show. But, who does Luyendyk propose to? Before we get into all the details, this is your warning. IF YOU DO NOT WANT ANY WINNER OR FINALE SPOILERS, STOP READING NOW.

In a video clip, accidentally released by Hulu, Luyendyk is shown getting down on one knee, proposing to Kufrin. He tells her that from this point on, she is the only woman for him. They exchange “I love you’s” and Kufrin accepts the proposal, saying, “of course.” She tells him that the ring is so pretty and continues to say, “Oh my God.” Unfortunately, Kufrin’s happiness is short-lived, as blogger Reality Steve first reported that Luyendyk breaks up with Kufrin after the engagement because he realizes he really wants to be with runner-up Burnham. Luyendyk has already been receiving backlash for the heartbreaking turn of events, though Reality Steve has said, “I’m not blaming him for changing his mind. It happens. Although it is ironic … exes called this before the season even started. So when people who already know your character predict what you’re gonna do, and you go do that exact thing, kinda lends them a little credibility that apparently they were so lacking before, no? He can break up with whoever he wants when he wants.” Reality Steve then added that Luyendyk’s dating life has been like this for the last 5 years or so, but that how he handled this situation was “ridiculous”.

According to ABC, the official plot synopsis for tonight’s episode reads, “Will his last dates with both women help him determine the answer to this seemingly impossible decision? Lauren is full of surprises and turns an unexpected corner in their relationship. The couple ends up connecting on a deeper level than before. Becca shares a heartfelt scrapbook of their journey and it reminds him of all the things he loves about her. Their connection is undeniable. He truly is in love with both women and could happily marry either one. So how can he choose? Or will he just walk away? An unbelievable twist that no one saw coming develops into a jolting, must-see ending.”

Becca Kufrin has not spoken out about the reports of her break up with Luyendyk or any finale details, which is completely normal, since the network tries to keep things secret, of course. Kufrin has also not posted any clues when it comes to her social media. Bachelor guru Realiity Steve said that, “If she posted what she really wanted to post, it’d be obvious and give away the season. So basically she has to play along. Something I’m sure is eating away at her.” Luyendyk has dished to the media that many fans may be upset with how the finale goes down, telling E! News, “This is my journey and this is about finding a lasting love and that road is not always the easiest … It’s all about the ending and finding that person for yourself and that’s the important part. I’m very happy.”

Watch the finale episode of season 22 of The Bachelor on the ABC network tonight. It is a two-night event, with a three-hour finale airing at 8 p.m. ET/PT tonight and a live After the Final Rose special airing tomorrow night, at 8 p.m. ET/PT as well.