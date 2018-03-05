‘The Bachelor’ Finale 2018 Time, Channel & TV Schedule

In a two-night event for The Bachelor 2018, Arie Luyendyk Jr. narrows down his search for love to just one woman. Tonight’s finale will include a first in Bachelor history and the After the Final Rose special will air on a separate night. Read on for all the details on the schedule for the two episodes, along with other details below.

FINALE DATE & TIME: The finale airs tonight, on March 5, 2018, from 8 – 11 p.m. ET/PT. This year’s big finale takes place in Peru.

AFTER THE FINAL ROSE DATE & TIME: Usually, the After the Final Rose special airs immediately after the finale episode. Because of the “major twist” involved in tonight’s finale, the series has expanded the finale to a two-night event. ATFR will air on Tuesday night, March 6, 2018, from 8 – 10 p.m. ET/PT. Star Arie Luyendyk Jr. and his love will appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT, after the ATFR special airs.

TV CHANNEL: As always, the show airs on the ABC network. To access the ABC channel finder and locate your local station, you can find details here.

FINAL TWO CONTESTANTS: The final two contestants left in the mix are Lauren Burnham and Becca Kufrin. The two are more affectionately known on the show as Lauren B. and Becca K. On tonight’s episode of the finale, both women will get to meet Luyendyk’s family as he struggles with making his final decision between the two.

OFFICIAL FINALE PLOT DESCRIPTION: ABC writes, “The compelling live three-hour television event will begin with America watching along with the studio audience as Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s journey to find love comes to its astonishing conclusion. The Bachelor prepares to make one of the most difficult choices of his life, having narrowed down the field to two women with whom he is madly in love – Becca K. and Lauren B. – and told both of them that he loves them. Who does Arie, after much soul-searching, see as his future wife?” It continues, revealing that, “Will his last dates with both women help him determine the answer to this seemingly impossible decision? … He truly is in love with both women and could happily marry either one. So how can he choose? Or will he just walk away? An unbelievable twist that no one saw coming develops into a jolting, must-see ending.”

OFFICIAL AFTER THE FINAL ROSE PLOT DESCRIPTION: According to ABC, “Arie, Becca and Lauren all will be together in front of a studio audience with host Chris Harrison to discuss one of the most emotional, stunning endings to any Bachelor season. Arie will take Bachelor Nation back to those weeks in Peru with Becca and Lauren. What was behind his unexpected decision that blindsided both of them? What will the women have to say to Arie when they see him? Special guests, including some of the provocative women from this season, Bekah M., Kendall, Seinne and Tia, will discuss Arie’s dilemma and his astonishing choices. And in one last surprise, the identity of the new Bachelorette will be revealed!”