‘The Bachelor’ Winner 2018: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

The 2018 finale of The Bachelor airs tonight on the ABC network in a three-hour episode, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. But, before we get into all the details on the finale and the winner, this is your SPOILER WARNING. Do NOT continue reading if you don’t want to know who Arie Luyendyk Jr. ends up with this season.

Now, read on for all the spoilers your heart desires as Luyendyk tries to decide which of the remaining two women he wants to be a part of his future. Will it be Lauren Burnham or Becca Kufrin?

1. And the Winner Is …

Luyendyk tells two women that he loves them on season 22 of The Bachelor, but he only proposes to one. Earlier today, Hulu accidentally spoiled the proposal by releasing clip of Luyendyk down on one knee for some kind of Peruvian travel video. In the video, Luyendyk proposes to Kufrin and she tells him that she loves him, happily accepting a ring that she calls “very pretty”. A few months ago, blogger Reality Steve spoiled that Kufrin was the winner, but there was no actual proof until this morning.

Former Bachelorette star and Bachelor cast-off Rachel Lindsay weighed in on Luyendyk’s relationship with Kufrin to Us Weekly, saying, “Arie and Becca seem to have the most natural and effortless relationship. With Becca, he does not have to wonder because she puts it all out there — this makes her stand out from the other women.” Us Weekly also reported that a source said Kufrin was the “safe choice.”

2. Kufrin Was Completely Blindsided by Luyendyk

It’s not the happy ending that Kufrin probably expected, since she is reportedly dumped by Luyendyk a couple months after the two get engaged, as reported by Reality Steve. According to Entertainment Tonight, Kufrin did not see the break up coming and it was all caught on camera. A source revealed to ET Online that, “[The woman Arie dumped] didn’t expect it at all. [The season 22 winner] totally felt blindsided, and it’s sad because she’s a great person. She’s such a pure soul.”

3. One of Kufrin’s Good Friends Stood Up to Luyendyk for Her

On the Women Tell-All special, cast-off Caroline Lunny confronted Luyendyk, telling him that she “knows what he did” and she became emotional. Lunny is a good friend of Kufrin and said that she was defending her friend. She recently revealed to E! that, “I had heard a little rumor along the way … I then called and I had gotten that confirmation and I was furious, honestly. You’ll see why. I’m heartbroken the way things went down, the way he handled it. I think it could’ve been handled much better and it wasn’t.” It sounds like Luyendyk might end up turning some of his fans into haters after the finale airs.

4. Kufrin Had Reservations About Other Women on the Finale

During the finale episode, each of the two remaining women sit down with Luyendyk’s family and his mother warns Kufrin that, because of her son’s career, women will always be around him. This is a bit concerning to her, but what really is difficult to swallow, is the fact that there is still another woman in the picture … Burnham. ABC writes that, “Becca, who is normally confident, is shaken by the reality that there is another woman who wants the same thing she does: to marry Arie.”

When Luyendyk met Kufrin’s family during the hometown dates, they had their doubts, saying that everything was happening very fast. But, they also felt Kufrin had a good head on their shoulders. Kufrin’s uncle was very protective and her mother had concerns as well. It looks like their doubts were quite valid.

5. Fans Want Kufrin’s Ex-Boyfriend to Be the Next Bachelor

On the overnight dates episode of the show, Kufrin’s ex-boyfriend, Ross Jirgl, showed up in Peru, in hopes of winning Kufrin back. He first stopped in to see Luyendyk, who was very unhappy about Jirgl’s intentions. Luyendyk’s response to Jirgl’s wanting to take Kufrin away was that, “It just pisses me off, this whole thing pisses me off. If Becca were to leave, I would just be crushed. The whole thing makes me so angry and upset. It blows my mind. The guy has huge fucking balls. Or he’s fucking crazy. I don’t know how her head is going to be after all of this.”

Jirgl and Kufrin were on and off in their relationship for years and she credits him with helping her deal with her father’s deal. However, when Jirgl knocks on her hotel room door, she is displeased, to say the least. She is completely thrown and tells him that there is no way she is going to get back into an unhealthy relationship with him. Jirgl reveals that he wants to marry her and Kufrin is totally against it.

Jirgl leaves rejected and without Kufrin, but with a ton of Bachelor Nation fans on Twitter, who are rooting for him to be the next star of The Bachelor. Do you think it’s a possibility for him?