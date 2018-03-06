‘The Good Fight’ Season 2 Live Stream: How to Watch the Show Via CBS All-Access

Season 2 of The Good Fight has now become available on CBS All-Access and fans are eager to watch all the new episodes. Christine Baranski, who stars on The Good Fight, recently spoke with Vulture about the new season and she gave the inside scoop on what to expect from her character, Diane, when the season kicks off. Baranski dished that, “She’s reached that tipping point as a sensitive, intelligent person living in this crazy world, where she simply can’t process anymore. So, she’s seeking alternative relief — micro-dosing, throwing caution to the wind, and sleeping with a bartender. We don’t know this Diane, but people are capable of that when they’re pushed to a certain place.”

As for what the show-runners had to say about season 2, co-creators Michelle and Robert King said that the goal was to keep the show light, despite the dangerous tone of the season. Robert King explained, “We think there’s an added element of danger, which you don’t get with a lot of TV, if you’re not sure what the reaction’s going to be to a real world event — whether it’s the Mueller investigation or the Russians targeting voters.” The official CBS plot synopsis for the premiere episode of the new season describes the first show as, “An unfortunate event brings the firm together, along with the prospect of a new name partner, Liz Reddick-Lawrence (Audra McDonald). Meanwhile, Diane struggles to grapple with the insanity of the world and Maia is confronted with another hurdle in her parents’ scandal. Erica Tazel, Jane Lynch, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Jerry Adler and Paul Guilfoyle guest star.” There are 13 episodes in this season, while season 1 only included 10 and the finale air date is reported to be May 27, 2018.

If you would like to watch The Good Fight, but you do not have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch CBS online, on your phone or on another streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services. They cost a monthly fee but all come with a free trial, so you can watch tonight’s show at no cost:

CBS All Access: This service lets you watch a live stream of your local CBS channel (most markets included), as well as all of CBS’ on-demand library. It’s ultimately the same as the above option, only you’re watching through CBS’ digital platform rather than Amazon’s. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and then you can watch on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the CBS app

Amazon Prime: If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch a live stream of your local CBS channel via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a 7-day free trial. Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can watch CBS live on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone, tablet or other streaming device via the the Amazon Video app.

FuboTV: CBS (live in select markets) is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package. It comes with a free 7-day trial, and you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app

To recap: If you’re looking for a free live stream of tonight’s show, you can sign up for the free trial here, stream the show, and then cancel your subscription within 7 days to avoid charges.

So far, the titles of the first three episodes of the season have been released. The premiere title is “Day 408”, while episode 2 is “Day 415” and episode 3 is “Day 422”.