Timothée Chalamet’s Girlfriend: Who Has the Star Dated?

Academy Award nominee Timothée Chalamet is not married but is he dating? Who has been his girlfriend? The star of Call Me By Your Name is only 22-years-old, and there’s no word of a current girlfriend, but he’s had at least one very famous romance.

In Call Me By Your Name, Chalamet’s character finds himself in a gay romance in Italy. However, Chalamet’s most famous relationship was a heterosexual one that came when he was a teenager. He dated Madonna’s daughter, Lourdes Leon, according to US Weekly.

“Chalamet and Leon, then teenagers, briefly dated in 2013 while they were attending Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts in New York City,” US Weekly reported. One report said the young couple were making out in front of Madonna, who did nothing to stop them.

Timothée has indicated that he still has a good rapport with Lourdes, although the romance seems to be long over. He has said in interviews that she’s excited about the movie that got him the Oscar nom. “She hasn’t seen it yet, but she’s excited to. She teases me about the public appearances… the movie itself she’s very excited about and the reception it’s been getting is only a great thing. It’s like the public appearance stuff around it, like some of the late night things I’ve done. I get made fun of,” he said.

He once called the word “date” a “scary word” in an interview, saying, “Date is very much a scary word, because then that context has been established. You can always see people on early date behavior.”

What about Selena Gomez? Have they dated? Selena is back with Justin Bieber, but she and Chalamet are friends. They were hanging out together over drinks as recently as February 2018. Gomez and Chalamet became friends when they played a romantic couple on screen in the Woody Allen film, A Rainy Day In New York. The fact they were romantic on screen may have confused some people into thinking they are more than friends in real life, although there’s no evidence of that.

The pair seemed friendly, though. “They sat next to each other at a table and appeared to enjoy a friendly chat over drinks. Gomez had a martini, while Chalamet was seen with a Jack and Coke,” according to EOnline.

Chalamet has a fan in one of Hollywood’s most famous actresses, and he’s certainly in demand.

Actress Jennifer Lawrence has gushed about Chalamet, calling him “so, so talented and hot.” According to ETOnline, Chalamet blushed when asked about Lawrence’s comment, replying, “I don’t know if she said it exactly like that.” Chalamet also said, according to ETOnline, “She’s an icon amongst young people where it’s tough to have a career at a young age, and she’s done that and then some. So, what an honor.” Lawrence expressed surprised to learn that Chalamet is so young, according to the entertainment show.

According to IMDB, Timothée Hal Chalamet “was born and raised in Manhattan, to Nicole Flender, a real estate broker and dancer, and Marc Chalamet, a UNICEF editor.” According to IndieWire, a best actor Oscar for Chalamet would be record-breaking, as it would “make him the youngest contender since Mickey Rooney’s 1939 nomination for Babes in Arms.”