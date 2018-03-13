TruTV Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable in 2018

It’s that time of the year when you need to find out out how to watch TruTV. Not only is the channel home to “First Four” of the NCAA tournament, but it will also host several first- and second-round games throughout the opening weekend of the Big Dance.

Fortunately, if you don’t have cable or don’t have the channel, you can watch a live stream of TruTV on your computer, phone, tablet, smart TV or various other streaming devices by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

All of these services, which allow you to watch live TV without a cable box or satellite or an annual contract, have different pros and cons, so here’s a further run down of what they include, how to sign up and how to start watching TruTV without cable:

Hulu With Live TV

Many are probably already familiar with Hulu, a video-on-demand subscription service similar to Netflix. However, in addition to an ever-growing library of on-demand TV shows, exclusives and movies, Hulu recently entered the live-TV streaming business by launching Hulu With Live TV, which costs $39.99 per month.

The service is unique in that it couples a bundle of live TV channels with its extensive library of on-demand content, so if you’re looking to watch live TruTV, then switch over to watching old “Seinfeld” or “This Is Us” or “The Handmaid’s Tale” episodes, Hulu With Live TV is the only service that offers all of that at once.

Total Live Channels Included: 50-plus, depending on local channels available, including TruTV. Also includes Hulu’s streaming library (a $7.99 per month value). You can find the complete channel list right here.

Pricing Options: Hulu With Live TV (includes the “Limited Commercials” on-demand plan): $39.99 per month | Hulu With Live TV (includes the “No Commercials” on-demand library plan): $43.99 per month

Extras: The regular Hulu With Live TV plan allows you to watch on two different devices at the same time, while you can watch on unlimited screens at the same time for $15 per month extra; 50 hours of cloud DVR is included, while you can upgrade to 200 hours of enhanced cloud DVR for $15 per month.

How to Sign Up: Head to the Hulu website and select “Sign Up Now.” After creating an account, select your channel package and any extras you want, then enter your payment information.

How & Where to Watch: If you want to watch on your computer, simply return to the Hulu website and select “Start Watching” at the top of the page, and then “Live TV.” Scroll to TruTV or whatever channel you want, then select it to start watching live TV.

If you want to watch on your phone, tablet or other device, you can do so via the Hulu app, which is free to download for the following devices: Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Android phones and tablets, iPads and iPhones, Xbox 360, Xbox One and select Samsung Smart TV’s. You can read here for more information on compatible devices.

DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now offers four different channel packages, and TruTV is included in all of them. The cheapest bundle, “Live a Little,” is $35 per month, while the most expensive, “Gotta Have It,” is $70 per month.

The biggest pro with DirecTV Now is the amount of channels. Some of the price points are a little more expensive then other streaming service, but if you want the most cable-like package of channels, or the best channels-per-dollar, this is the way to go. Plus you can either get $25 off your first month when you enter promo code “YESNOW3”, or you can get a free Amazon Fire TV when you prepay for one month.

Total Live Channels Included: Live a Little: 60-plus, depending on local channels available | Just Right: 80-plus | Go Big: 100-plus | Gotta Have It: 120-plus | You can find the complete channel list right here.

Price: Live a Little: $35 per month | Just Right: $50 per month | Go Big: $60 per month | Gotta Have It: $70 per month | Plus, if you enter the promo code “YESNOW3” before checking out, you can get $25 off your first month.

Extras: You can watch on two different devices at the same time; 20 hours of cloud DVR is included, but it’s in the Beta stage; A “72-hour rewind” feature, which allows you to watch certain shows and events up to three days after they air, even if you forgot to record them on your DVR; Free Amazon Fire TV if you prepay one month.

How to Sign Up: Head to the DirecTV Now website and select “Start your free trial now.” After creating an account, select your channel package–every bundle includes TruTV–and add the free Amazon Fire TV if you want to prepay one months (this deal can’t be combined with the $25 off “YESNOW3” promotion). You’ll need to enter your payment information, but if you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you won’t be charged.

How & Where to Watch: If you want to watch on your computer, simply return to the DirecTV Now website and navigate to TruTV or the channel you want to start watching on your browser. If you want to watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device, you can do so via the DirecTV Now app, which is free to download for the following devices: Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Android phones and tablets, and iPads and iPhones. You can read here for more information on compatible devices.

Sling TV

The first to dive in to the cable-free, live-TV streaming service, Sling TV remains the lowest price point if you’re planning on keeping a service for the long term. The downside is that you won’t get as many channels as the other streaming services unless you include a bunch of add-ons, but if you’re looking to keep things basic, the two main channel bundles comes in at just $20 (Sling Orange) or $25 (Sling Blue) per month, while TruTV is included in either the “Sling Blue” package, or the “Sling Orange” plus “Comedy Extra” bundles, which are both $25 per month.

Total Channels Included: Sling Orange: 25-plus | Sling Blue: 45-plus, including TruTV | Sling Orange + Blue: Everything from both Sling Orange and Sling Blue, including TruTV | Sling Orange + Comedy Extra: 30-plus, including TruTV | You can find the complete channel list right here

Price: Sling Orange: $20 per month | Sling Blue: $25 per month | Sling Orange + Blue: $40 per month | Comedy Extra with Sling Orange: $25 per month

Extras: Watch on one device at once with Sling Orange, or three devices at once with Sling Blue; 50 hours of cloud DVR is $5 per month extra (restrictions with certain channels)

How to Sign Up: Head to the Sling TV website and select “Watch Now 7 Days Free.” After creating an account, select your channel package–TruTV is included in either Sling Blue or Sling Orange plus Comedy Extra–and any extras if you want. You’ll need to enter your payment information, but if you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged.

How to Watch: If you want to watch on your computer, just return to the Sling TV website and navigate to TruTV or whatever channel you want to start watching live TV on your browser. If you want to watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device, you can do so via the Sling TV app, which is free to download for the following devices: Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Android phones and tablets, iPads and iPhones, Fire tablets, and Xbox One. You can read here for more information on compatible devices.