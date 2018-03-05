WATCH: Arie Luyendyk’s Proposal On ‘The Bachelor’ 2018 Finale

THIS IS A GIANT SPOILER WARNING. IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO KNOW WHO ARIE LUYENDYK JR. PROPOSES TO ON THE 2018 FINALE OF THE BACHELOR OR ANY OTHER FINALE SPOILERS, STOP READING NOW.

Okay, let’s get down to Bachelor business. Over the weekend, Hulu spoiled the big proposal from the season 22 finale of The Bachelor, by including it in a clip for a travel video in Peru, where the show takes place. Some have managed to take screenshots and copied the video, prior to it being taken down. We’re not sure how long the below video will be available, since ABC is usually on top of incidents like this. ABC may have the video taken down soon, so we will be checking periodically to see if the video is still working. Please feel free to leave comments in the comment section of the article, to let us know if the video stops working. Skip to the 23 second mark for the big moment and enjoy the proposal below.

As you can see, Luyendyk proposes to Becca Kufrin, leaving Lauren Burnham as the runner-up. In his proposal, Luyendyk says, “I choose you every day, from here on out. I love you so much. Becca, will you marry me?” Kufrin’s reply is, “Of course.”

But, this happy ending for Kufrin does not last very long. According to Reality Steve, Luyendyk ends up breaking off the engagement with Kufrin in order to be with Burnham and the news is devastating for Kufrin. Ahead of the finale, according to E!, Luyendyk has said that he’s prepared himself for the massive backlash to come and has said he felt like a monster for his actions, though he does not regret his ultimate decision. He explained to E! News that, “I think that people are going to understand me a lot more and understand the ending. But this is my journey and this is about finding a lasting love and that road is not always the easiest. Hopefully people will understand more … It’s all about the ending and finding that person for yourself and that’s the important part. I’m very happy.”

In an interview with People, Luyendyk also said, “I know people are going to be hard on [me]. I made a mistake. And I’m prepared for the backlash. But all I can say is I had to follow my heart.” He also admitted that, “[My decision] might not be the most popular. But for me it’s so worth it.”

During the Women Tell-All special this season, Luyendyk was called out by cast-off Caroline Lunny, who is a good friend of Kufrin’s. In front of the nation, Lunny told Luyendyk that she knows what he did and that she couldn’t understand how he could do something like that. Clearly, she was coming to the defense of Kufrin, since Luyendyk had broken off their engagement for runner-up Burnham. Explaining her decision to confront Luyendyk, Lunny told People that, “I needed to say what I said. When somebody burns somebody you love, you want to have that moment where you get the last word in. I don’t think Arie knows what he wants. I hope he can move past the glitz of being the Bachelor and take it seriously.”

Tonight airs the 2018 finale of The Bachelor, in a three-hour episode, at 8 p.m. ET/PT, on the ABC network. The After the Final Rose live special will play out tomorrow night, in a two-hour event.