Wendy Williams Is Back: Watch the Show’s 100th Episode Live

Wendy Williams is returning today as the host of her daytime talk show.

On February 21, Williams announced that she would be taking time off to address medical issues. The TV personality has been vocal about her struggle with Graves’ disease and has revealed that the illness is what led to her fainting on live television last October.

Early in the morning, Good Morning America will air a recent interview with Williams that marks her first interview since taking a leave of absence. US Weekly reports Williams as saying during the interview, “I had missed three doctors’ appointments with my endocrinologist… He’s the one who handles the thyroid and the Graves.”

Asked how she’s feeling now, Williams says, “I’m functioning OK, I’m feeling a little weird but I’ll get through it. And I went in February and that’s where I found, whoa, your levels are way off.”

Today doesn’t just mark Williams return, though. It also marks the 100th episode of season 10.

According to the show’s homepage, Dr. Oz will be stopping by Wendy’s studio to discuss her battle with Graves’ disease. The autoimmune disorder is one of the most common kinds of thyroid problems. According to WebMD, Graves’ disease is the leading cause of hyperthyroidism; a condition in which the thyroid produces excessive hormones.

As usual, The Wendy Williams Show will be airing on Fox tomorrow at 10am ET/PT. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch Fox online, on your phone or on another streaming device like an Amazon Fire TV or Roku via one of the following over-the-top, cable-free, live-TV streaming services. They cost a monthly fee but all come with a free trial, so you can watch tonight’s show for free if you’re in a select market:

