What Time Is ‘Talking Dead’ Airing Tonight? Why Is It Starting Late?

Whenever AMC airs a new episode of The Walking Dead, Talking Dead typically airs immediately after the show at 10 p.m. Eastern. But tonight if you’re watching The Walking Dead live, you may notice that a new show airs after the episode ends, rather than Talking Dead. Well, don’t worry. A new episode of Talking Dead is still going to air tonight. Talking Dead is just being delayed until 11:03 p.m. Eastern rather than airing immediately after the new episode at 10 p.m. Eastern.

Don’t panic, Talking Dead will still be airing tonight. And Chris Hardwick will still be interviewing actors and fans, hosting his quizzes, and sharing behind-the-scenes details about The Walking Dead. It just won’t be happening as soon as the show is over. Click here to access the AMC channel finder and locate your local station’s channel number for Talking Dead.

Although The Walking Dead is airing at its regular time tonight, Talking Dead is being delayed by one hour. This is to allow the premiere of a new show on AMC to air between The Walking Dead and Talking Dead, with the hope of capturing some viewers from the show.

This just means that Talking Dead will be airing at 11:03 p.m. Eastern, one hour later than normal. We’ll likely have a lot to talk about. The synopsis for tonight’s episode “Do Not Send Us Astray” reads: “Trouble arises when unexpected visitors arrive at the Hilltop and the community is thrust into action; heartbreaking discoveries are made.” With war heating up between Negan and Rick, and with Simon wanting to pretty much just kill everyone, things are going to get pretty serious on the show.

The guests for tonight’s Talking Dead will be Alanna Masterson and a surprise cast member. You can interact with the show as it airs with the Play Dead app. You can also submit questions for Chris Hardwick and guests. Tomorrow, right here, you’ll be able to watch bonus video scenes, highlights from the episode, and the full episode 13 on AMC’s website. During Talking Dead, we’ll likely also see a bonus trailer for next week’s Episode 14.

If we’re lucky, maybe we’ll also get some more clues about Morgan’s crossover onto Fear The Walking Dead. Fans have a lot of theories about how that’s going to happen. Fear the Walking Dead will be premiering on April 15, immediately after The Walking Dead finale airs. Some theaters are even offering fans a chance to watch the premiere and the finale on the big screen on the night of April 15.