Who Is Arie Luyendyk Jr Engaged To?

Arie Luyendyk Jr. is the season 22 star of The Bachelor and on tonight’s finale, he proposes to one of the two remaining women – Becca Kufrin and Lauren Burnham. But, before we get into all the spoilers, you have been warned. So, if you do NOT want to know what happens on the show or any other major spoilers, STOP READING NOW.

With that said, Xfinity’s official description of tonight’s three-hour finale episode states that, “Arie hopes that introducing the final women to his family will help him make his decision; after enjoying one last date with each woman, an unexpected twist shakes things up.” So, what is the “unexpected twist”? About a month ago, Reality Steve reported that Arie Luyendyk Jr. had broken up with the winner this season, in order to date the runner-up. In the last few days, the same news has started to spread via other media outlets.

According to Us Weekly, on the Women Tell All special, Luyendyk hinted at what may have gone down by admitting that, “There’s a huge weight being the Bachelor and making the right choices and not regretting those choices … and I think that is something that I struggled with, being logical. But, then again, it’s like, you do have to follow your heart … If I could rewind time and redo things as the Bachelor, I would, honestly. I know people always say, ‘No regrets,’ but I have regrets.” Clearly, his regret is proposing to one woman on the show, only to break up with her later and go back with the other women he had dumped on national television. So, who did Luyendyk get engaged to? Becca Kufrin was briefly the fiancee of Luyendyk, but the two are reportedly no longer together, which means that Luyendyk isn’t calling her his wife any time soon.

Luyendyk reportedly reconnects with Burnham and the two are supposedly dating, though there aren’t any reports of being engaged. Either Luyendyk just isn’t ready for a commitment like that, or he’s saving a proposal for the After the Final Rose special. Throughout the season, Reality Steve, and some of Luyendyk’s ex-girlfriends, have accused him for being on the show for the wrong reasons. Whatever the case, he is not currently engaged. So, the answer to the question, “Who is Arie Luyendyk Jr. engaged to?”, is no one.

When it comes to the details of the break up, Jamie Blynn, of Us Weekly has revealed that, “The 36-year-old — who uttered those three little words to both finalists — proposed to one woman on the season 22 finale of ABC’s love hunt, only to break up with her weeks later. But the sudden split wasn’t his biggest snub. Within days, the onetime playboy hopped a plane to profess his love to his runner-up.” The two are reportedly taking their relationship slowly at this point.

Tonight, fans will see the heartbreaking finale all play out on the ABC network, in a three-hour-long episode. The show airs at 8 p.m. ET/PT tonight and tomorrow, the live After the Final Rose special will air in a two-hour show. Special guests will appear and weigh in on Luyendyk’s decision. In addition, ABC has reported that the identity of the next Bachelorette star is set to be revealed.