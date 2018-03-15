Why Isn’t ‘Dr. Phil’ on Today?

If you’re expecting to see a new episode of Dr. Phil today, you’re out of luck. Due to NCAA Tournament coverage, there will be changes to CBS’ regularly scheduled programming.

On Thursday, Dr. Phil will air at 9am instead of its regularly scheduled time. Many shows will not be airing today. This includes The Young and the Restless, The Bold and the Beautiful, The Talk, and Judge Judy.

CBS Local News reports that while The Ellen DeGeneres Show is scheduled at 3pm, its coverage may be shortened.

The NCAA tournament, known informally as March Madness, features 68 college basketball teams. Today, Oklahoma takes on Rhode Island, and Wright State takes on Tennessee. There will be 16 games played in total, making clear why there isn’t enough time to squeeze in all the televised content that usually airs.

On yesterday’s episode of Dr. Phil, actor Terry Crews discussed his addiction to pornography and his relationship with his wife, Rebecca, of 28 years. On the show, Rebecca talks about a ‘come to Jesus’ moment she experienced that nearly led to divorce. She says, “My husband was away shooting a project. We got into an argument because he was out late with his cast members, but it turned out he was out late with one cast member.” Rebecca explains she eventually got Terry to admit a string of confessions. “He starts to tell me all this horrible horrible stuff. My immediate reaction was to throw him out. And I did.”

During the interview on Wednesday, Crews spoke out about his alleged sexual assault by WME’s Adam Venit. Crews said that he hadn’t met Venit at the time, but knew about him. When the two met at a party and shook hands, Crews says Venit “sticks his hand out and then he goes for my genitals. He grabs me, I smacked his hand back. I wanted to put all his teeth on the ground.”

Crews says that he told WME about what happened in February 2016, but no one did anything about it. It wasn’t until the Harvey Weinstein rumors surfaced that he decided to tweet about the incident without naming any WME agents. Still, WME called him and said, “We didn’t know, Terry.” Crews says he caught the agency in a lie because he did not name the company or anyone in the tweets. “They said, ‘we didn’t know, Terry.’ Then why are you calling me? I didn’t mention anyone in the tweets,” he said. “When you start catching people in lies, when you see the gaslighting happen, this is what women have been going through for years. First of all, you wouldn’t even grab your pet like that. Why would you touch another human being like that?”

According to IndieWire, a statement was released to the Dr. Phil Show by WME. It read “An investigation was launched immediately after management was made aware of the situation in October of last year. The investigation resulted in Adam Venit being suspended without pay and demoted from his position as head of the motion picture department. We take all claims of misconduct seriously and take action based on the findings of a thorough investigation.”