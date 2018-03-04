Rebecca Ferguson, Zac Efron’s Rumored Girlfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Zac Efron caused quite a stir recently when he showed some affection for his The Greatest Showman costar on social media.

The 30-year-old actor posted the above picture on Instagram of him and Ferguson, 34, in costume on the set of the film, captioning it with, “A pic is worth a thousand words. Only ones I can think of now are: wtf were u thinking dude?! Look at her!! #GreatestShowman #RebeccaFerguson.”

Learn more about the Swedish native who may have stolen Efron’s heart.

1. Zac Posted a Picture of Her With a Flirty Caption

In early December, he posted this photo with the caption, “I finally looked,” accompanied by the smilie heart emoji.

In the musical, Ferguson portrayed Jenny Lind, aka The Swedish Songbird, a famous opera singer who captured the attention of P.T. Barnum, played by Hugh Jackman. In the clip below, she performs “Teach Me How To Be Loved” in the film.

However, the actress wasn’t actually singing the ballad. Instead, Loren Allred, a former contestant on The Voice, lent her voice to the movie. “I would listen to her intonations and the ways that she would breathe and use her voice, so that when I sang—because I sang every takewith the playback—it would be a collaboration of her voice and my acting,” Ferguson told Playbill.

2. Her Breakout Role Was ‘The White Queen’

Ferguson grew up in Stockholm, and started her acting career at 15 on the Swedish soap opera Nya tider in 1999. She also starred in several Swedish films.

In 2013, she landed the role of Elizabeth Woodville, the title character in the BBC and Starz miniseries The White Queen, based on Philippa Gregory’s novel. Her portrayal of the 15th century British queen earned her a Golden Globe nomination.

That changed the course of her career and opened the window to future roles. “That was pretty massive. It was the first job I got outside Sweden. I was incredibly lucky. That reached to America. Suddenly I got nominations. I got offers rather than auditions,” she told the Irish Times.

3. She Starred Along Tom Cruise in ‘Mission Impossible’ & He Was Reportedly Interested in Her

She made her debut in the franchise in 2015, in the fifth film in the series, Mission:Impossible Rogue Nation. Her character, Ilsa Faust is a former M16 who helps Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt with his mission.

She gushed about her costar to Elle, saying, “Tom just in general is not known to be as funny as he is. He is hilarious. When you have him and Simon Pegg on set, sometimes it’ll be hard. You have to walk away to not pee on yourself! But [Tom] is to be known as such a wonderful, happy dude.”

According to the National Enquirer, Cruise has his eyes set on his costar in a romantic way. A source told the outlet, “He hasn’t been this single in a very long time. He’s really into Rebecca and would do anything to date her! But she’s making him chase her.”

Her foray into action roles suited her. “I want to do more! Doing a film like this, challenging yourself in a completely different way, you feel happy and exhausted, because it’s a difficult job,” she told Time.

Her wish came true, because she will reprise her role in the new Mission Impossible film, and told Collider, “I can tell you that the new Mission will be explosive, dynamic, interesting, captivating, and hardcore never-seen-action-before

American audiences may also recognize her from The Girl on the Train, where she starred as Justin Theroux’s wife. It was the first time she had to speak in an American accent. She told Entertainment Weekly, “The accent. I’ve never done an American accent before, and I’m working very hard, and doing my best. I think the accent is hard because it’s a bit claustrophobic when you do an accent and you don’t feel 100 percent certain. It’s hard to focus on the character and movement and to be relaxed in the words, you have to be so focused on intonations or dictation, whatever. And it sometimes takes away from the acting, actually.

4. She’s a Mom

Rebecca Ferguson and her baby belly r so cute & she's so stunning & she's 6 or 7 months pregnant & this morning she filmed action scenes for her movie, I mean, what a badass queen 😍😍😍

The actress is a working mom, and has a son, Isac, who was born in 2007, with her longterm ex-boyfriend, Ludwig Hallberg. The couple separated in 2015. From his Imdb profile, we learned he works in the art department of film sets.

Her personal life does mix with her professional life, as her son is frequently on set with her. “My son comes to sets and he’s strung up on straps with these stunt guys, and he’s hanging I don’t know how many feet off the ground and screaming and yelling,” she dished to EW about their time on Girl on the Train.

Splitting her time between London and her home in Sweden, the actress and her son live in a fishing village in her native land, which has less than 7,000 inhabitants. “I think I’d have probably gone mental if I’d not had the possibility to travel,” she told Nylon. “It’s intense, and then I get to come home to a completely different energy. A lot of people look at me and go, ‘You’re crazy! How can you live there?’ But the answer is simple: I feel normal, and I feel like me.”

5. She Avoids Social Media

The starlet does not have a Twitter, Instagram or Facebook account and likes the fact that she does not spend time posting. “I kind of have an addictive personality. I think if I’m doing any kind of social media that will take up my entire day,” she told Nylon. “And I like people not knowing what I’m doing. I’d much rather call a friend or see a friend.”

That does not stop her fans from creating accounts for her. The photo above was taken from the Instagram handle, _rebeccaferguson_. On Twitter, there are also accounts such as @rfergusonweb and @RebeccaActress