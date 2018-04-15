2018 Academy of Country Music Awards: The Complete List of Presenters

Tonight is the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards, and an A-list lineup is scheduled to present. The ACM Awards were first held in 1966, and first televised six years later.

Each year, the most prestigious awards are the Artist of the Decade Award and Entertainer of the Year award. Chris Stapleton has been nominated for the Entertainer of the Year, and leads the pack with eight nominations. He is followed by Thomas Rett with six nods.

Other nominees up for Entertainer of the Year include Jason Aldean, Garth Brooks, Luke Bryan, and Keith Urban.

Reba McEntire will be hosting this evening’s gig in order to honor the biggest names in country music. She has been nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year for the 16th time.

Kenny Chesney, Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, and Maren Morris are among the performers. Interested in learning who’s presenting? Read on:

Presenters:

Cam

Dustin Lynch

Kiefer Sutherland

Sam Elliott

Ashton Kutcher

David Boreanaz

AJ Buckley

Max Thieriot

Eve

Drew Brees

Nancy O’Dell

Rebecca Romijn

Lindsey Vonn

Be sure to tune into the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards tonight on CBS at 8pm ET/PT. The event will take place in the MGM Grands Garden Arena in Las Vegas.