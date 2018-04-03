Has ‘Alaskan Bush People’ Ami Brown’s Cancer Returned? Fans Fear the Worse

In December 2017, Alaskan Bush People‘s Ami Brown declared that she was cancer-free after a grueling battle with lung disease. The Inquistr previously reported that Brown had been “miraculously cured”. But, it’s important to remember that she had been battling stage 4 cancer for months and went through two rounds of chemotherapy. Monsters and Critics reported that, after patriarch Billy Brown met with Ami’s specialist at UCLA Medical Center for an update on the show, the specialist revealed, “Her lungs are clear. She’s still weak and she has a cough and all that, but if you look inside her eyes that’s the best part because Ami’s back. She’s inside there, and she wasn’t for a while.” In addition, oncologist Dr. Deborah Wong told Ami, “It sounds like you bounced back really well. We don’t know what the future will hold. It’s kind of out of our hands, but there’s every single reason to be hopeful and absolutely optimistic … You were pretty sick, but you got through it. I think that’s a testament to, you know, the strength of your will but also the strength and resolve of your entire family.”

Ami Brown’s husband Billy, overcome with joy, talked about how the family’s faith carried them through Ami’s battle, “She’s fought this really hard, and she seems to be doing ok — she really does. We made some of our hardest decisions this year, but my faith in Ami and, you know, God through her … that keeps you strong … It’s been a hard road, but to know it’s been worth it, to know it’s better than it was no matter what it may be, makes it very good. I’m extremely thankful to the good Lord.” Unfortunately, there are new reports that Ami Brown’s health may again be in jeopardy.

Just four days ago, Ami’s son Bear posted a selfie, with this as a caption, “Time to Escape from LA!!! (Again) #losangeles #freedom #uclamedicalcenter #family #bearbrown.” Mom Ami had previously gotten treatment at UCLA Medical Center, so it’s conceivable that Bear could have been there with his mother. And, according to In Touch Weekly, a photo posted on Alaskan Bush People Exposed’s Facebook page on March 31, 2018, appeared to show Ami in the hospital.

On Easter, Ami’s daughter Rain posted a message on Instagram and some fans interpreted it as a hint that her mom’s cancer had returned. Rain wrote, “Happy Easter everybody, today is a very important day, today is the day our brother Jesus rose from his grave, I believe Easter is a reminder that even when things appear to be over, if it’s meant to be we’ll get another chance. Easter is not only the day our savior rose but it’s also a sign we can rise too, rise above darkness and doubt jealousy and hate anger and spite, and find love, peace, harmony, joy, and above all, faith. miracles happen every day.”

No confirmation or statement about Ami Brown’s health has been released from the Brown family, but TV Insider has reported that the family is currently filming a new season of Alaskan Bush People.