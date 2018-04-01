Alice Cooper Net Worth 2018: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Singer, songwriter, and actor Alice Cooper will be taking the stage tonight as King Herod in NBC’s live production of Jesus Christ Superstar.

His presence on the stage tonight may have some people wondering about his net worth. How much money is Cooper worth? How much did he make on some of his biggest musical ventures? Get the details here.

1. He Has an Estimated Net Worth of $40 Million

Cooper, who has an estimated net worth of $40 million, was born in Detroit, Michigan. He and his family made their way to Phoenix, Arizona, in the 1960s, when Cooper was a teenager.

The original Alice Cooper band released their first album in 1969. In 1971, they released the hit “I’m Eighteen” from their third studio album, Love It To Death. In 2011, the Alice Cooper band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

2. He Made a Cameo in ‘Wayne’s World’

In 1991, Cooper made an appearance as himself in Wayne’s World. Along with that, he played Freddie Kreuger’s step-father in Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare.

He appeared on Gene Wilder’s television series, Somethign Wilder, along with hits like That 70s Show, and The Hollywood Squares. In 2017, the rocker released his album Paranormal.

In an interview with AZ Central, Cooper spoke about the album, saying, “I accidentally wrote a concept album. I write all the lyrics, right? And I said, ‘All these people have some kind of paranormal problem. They’re not spinning in a normal direction.’ Then I started thinking, ‘Well, what’s normal?’ I don’t know one normal person. I don’t care how much they might come off as being normal. There’s always one or two things about them that makes you go ‘What?’ But that’s what makes them interesting, those quirks.”

3. He Is a Restaurateur

Cooper’s barbeque restaurant Cooper’s Town was opened in 1998 in his hometown city of Phoenix, Arizona. According to The Daily Meal, appetizers at his restaurant include quesadillas, pork green chile nachos, and BBQ sliders. Cooper’s Town is also famous for their massive Big Unit hot dogs.

Along with owning a restaurant, Cooper is a car lover and collector; his father, in fact, sold cars. According to a 2012 article in Highline Autos, he’s been fascinated by automobiles since he was a young boy, growing up in Detroit. “Horsepower and muscle cars are in my DNA,” he tells the outlet.

Highline Autos reports that Cooper’s first car was a yellow 1966 Ford Fairline GT. Today, he owns a number of cars. What’s he looking for? “It’s already vintage because of its age,” he says. “What I want is for a car to be high tech and I want it to be driveable every day. I don’t build them to put them in the living room.” Some of the cars he owns include a 1966 Mustang Fastback and a 1998 Aston Martin DB7.

4. He Is an Avid Golfer and Hosts an Annual Celebrity Golf Tournament

Beginning in 1997, Cooper began hosting the annual Alice Cooper Celebrity AM Golf Tournament. According to The Highline, all the company’s proceeds go to the Solid Rock Foundation which “has helped thousands of troubled teens through music, dance, arts, sports and other recreation.”

A 2007 piece in The Telegraph reads, “After a spell in a sanatorium near New York, in a lock-down ward with drug addicts, criminals and the mentally disturbed, [Cooper] began to recover. In the same way that many people in times of need turn to God, Cooper turned to golf. Today, he tries to play 36 holes a day and has a handicap of seven.” In 2007, he released the book, Alice Cooper, Golf Monster. His other books include Regret, Poems of Love and Reflection,

Always giving back to the community, he and his wife, Sheryl, also host a Christmas Pudding Concert. Alice tells The Highline, “We want to give those kids another opportunity that they might not have had. We just want to help them find better paths than the ones they have been given.”

5. Cooper Hosts a Radio Show

Cooper’s radio show, Nights with Alice Cooper, started airing on January 26, 2004. The show is syndicated by the US Radio Network and is broadcast in the US, Canada, the UK< Australia, New Zealand, and Europe.

The program involves Cooper playing both some of his favorite music, along with those requested by callers and fans. A number of celebrities have stopped by to go on air including Joe Perry, Brian Johnson of AC/DC, Ozzy Osbourne, Meat Loaf, Rob Zombie, Glenn Danzig, Def Leppard, Peter Frampton, and Jerry Springer.