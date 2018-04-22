‘American Idol’ 2018 Voting: How To Vote & Use the App

American Idol‘s 2018 revival is fully underway and public voting for American Idol is open for all who are of age and wish to participate. Voting opens on Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET and closes at 9 a.m. ET on Monday mornings. For those who would like to take part in the voting system, we have all the instructions you need below. There are three methods available for viewers – voting online, using the American Idol voting app or texting your vote.

How to Use American Idol Voting App

For those voting in the American Idol app, a OneID account must be made. To vote using the American Idol app, participants must download and install the app to your compatible device. You can find it in the App Store and Google Play Store. Features that come with the app include watching highlights, playing along with the show, voting to bring the contestants closer to their dreams of becoming the next American Idol. The American Idol app is free. Downloading the apps is also available for the relevant devices here.

How to Vote for American Idol Online

Find the official voting page for American Idol here. Then, click the “Login with your ABC account or sign up now” to move forward. If you already have an account, simply sign in. Otherwise, the options presented to you will include signing up with your email address or by using Facebook. When creating an account, it also means that you agree to the Terms of Use and the Privacy Policy, which is standard on most websites. Choose the email or Facebook option to move forward.

Below these options, be sure to check or un-check the three boxes or you will end up receiving updates, newsletters and “special offers” from ABC or ABC Insider. For those signing up with Facebook, a confirmation will be sent to the email that is linked to your Facebook account. If you are signing up with your email, simply enter your first and last name, your email, a password, your gender and your birth date. Then click “Create Account”. You will be then issued a confirmation email.

In your confirmation email, hit the “Verify my email address” link and it will take you to a verified page. Then hit the button that reads “Continue to American Idol Voting.” Go to “log in”, which is in the right corner. Enter your email address and password to sign in, or sign in via Facebook, whichever way you set it up.

How Vote With American Idol Voting Numbers via Texting

To vote for your favorite contestants via text, text the number of the contestant as it displays on your television while the show airs.

All voters need to be at least 13 years old and must be located in the U.S., Puerto Rico or the Virgin Islands to vote via ABC.com or with the American Idol app. Standard message and data rates may apply for text votes and app usage. Every week, viewers can submit up to 10 votes for each remaining contestant per voting method. This means that each viewer can cast up to 30 votes total.