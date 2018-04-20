Avicii’s Girlfriend: Who Was the DJ Dating?

DJ Avicii has died at age 28. The details surrounding the Swedish-born performer’s death are unclear at this time.

On Friday, his reps issued a statement that read, “It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii. He was found dead in Muscat, Oman this Friday afternoon local time, April 20th. The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given.”

It is unclear at this point how the singer died. He retired from performing live for health reasons in 2016, but an official cause of death has not yet been reported. As fans of Avicii mourn his loss, they are also growing increasingly curious about his personal life.

Who was Avicii dating? Who had he dated in the past? Read on.

Here's looking at you.. A post shared by Avicii (@avicii) on Nov 23, 2017 at 9:11am PST

Avicii dated a Canadian model named Raquel Bettencourt for over a year when he was 25. The two even lived together for a time, in California.

Bettencourt runs a fashion and beauty website called Raquel Natasha, which you can check out here.

In December 2014, she and Avicii split.

Flower child 🌸 #coachella A post shared by Racquel Natasha (@racquelnatasha) on Apr 19, 2018 at 8:03am PDT

Prior to Bettencourt, from 2011 to 2013, Avicii is believed to have dated Emily Goldberg. In 2012, Guest of a Guest published an article about the George Washington University senior. The article read, “The girl in question is a ridiculously beautiful blonde named Emily Goldberg, a member of GW’s Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. Her facebook privacy settings were recently upped, but before, ‘you could see a ton of photos of them together,’ said a reader.”

Since then, Avicii has not been rumored to have any girlfriends. His Instagram did not show any photos of women, but rather him hanging out with some friends, engaged in music in some way, and traveling.

In 2016, Avicii spoke about retiring with Billboard. He had just taken a cross-country road trip with his friends, and said of the vacation, “…I took the time to drive across the U.S. with my friends and team, to just look and see and think about things in a new way… It really helped me realize that I needed to make the change that I’d been struggling with for a while.”