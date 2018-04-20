Avicii’s Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Avicii, the Swedish DJ who has died in Oman, was a very wealthy man even though he was only 28-years-old.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, “Avicii was an extremely popular and highly-paid Swedish-born DJ and music producer.” He was a pioneer in the electronic music world, and he could command large sums for a single performance. However, Avicii also struggled with health problems in recent years, despite his young age. Avicii’s real name was Tim Bergling. His death was reported on April 20, 2018.

He collaborated with many top stars and singers.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Avicci Left Behind a Fortune in the Millions of Dollars

How wealthy was Avicii? Very. He “had a net worth of $85 million dollars at the time of his death in 2018,” reported Celebrity Net Worth.

“During his career, Avicii could regularly earn as much as $500 thousand per gig. He regularly earned $15 – $20 million per year. Between June 2014 and June 2015 alone, he earned $30 million,” the site reports.

RaverRebel.com reported that his net worth was closer to $95 million.

2. Avicii Had a Top Album on the Dance/Electronica Billboard Chart

In his short time on earth, Avicii made a musical mark, especially on the dance and electronica scene. “Best known for his 2014 4x platinum single ‘Wake Me Up,’ the Grammy-nominated producer/DJ’s latest album, ‘Stories’ debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Dance/Electronic chart,” Forbes Magazine reported.

He was #47 on the celebrity top 100 list put out by Forbes. According to The Hollywood Reporter, “Avicii was a pioneer of the contemporary Electronic Dance Movement and a rare DJ capable of worldwide arena tours.”

3. Avicii Was Found Dead in Oman

Little is known so far about Avicii’s death, including the cause, but the fact he died has been confirmed. He died on the afternoon of April 20, 2018, his representative confirmed to Daily Variety.

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii,” the statement obtained by Variety reads.

“He was found dead in Muscat, Oman this Friday afternoon local time, April 20th. The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given.”

4. Avicii Struggled With Health Problems Exacerbated by Drinking

Although his cause of death was not released, Avicii had recent health problems severe enough that he stopped performing live in 2016.

According to Daily Variety, those health problems included “acute pancreatitis, in part due to excessive drinking. He had his gallbladder and appendix removed in 2014.”

He had posted a statement on his website that read “WE ALL REACH A POINT IN OUR LIVES AND CAREERS WHERE WE UNDERSTAND WHAT MATTERS THE MOST TO US. For me it’s creating music. That is what I live for, what I feel I was born to do. Last year I quit performing live, and many of you thought that was it. But the end of live never meant the end of Avicii or my music. Instead, I went back to the place where it all made sense – the studio. The next stage will be all about my love of making music to you guys. It is the beginning of something new. Hope you’ll enjoy it as much as I do.”

In 2013, he spoke to People and described how tired he was because he had been performing since his late teenage years.

5. A Ralph Lauren Endorsement Deal Helped Make Avicii One of the World’s Highest Paid DJs

As Avicii’s star rose, so did his net worth. RaverRebel.com attributed Avicii’s massive wealth to “numerous number one singles, Ralph Lauren endorsement deal, and hundreds of live shows” not to mention an album that was supposed to be coming out in 2018.

You can read a timeline of his career here. He was born in Stockholm, Sweden in 1989.

“His first big break was his hit song ‘Seek Bromance,” released in 2010, which reached top 20 in several countries. He then went on to sign with EMI Music Publishing,” RaverRebel reported, adding that the name Avicii means “the lowest level of Buddhist Hell.”