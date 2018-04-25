Bellamy & Echo on ‘The 100’: Memes & Reactions from Confused Fans

No one ever said The 100‘s storyline was going to be easy. The Season 5 premiere is absolutely phenomenal. But some fans think it’s phenomenal in every way except one: that second-to-last scene, between Bellamy and Echo. It was what every Bellarke fan was dreading. Bellarke fans have been hoping for a big reunion between Bellamy and Clarke. In fact, Clarke’s been thinking about Bellamy a lot since she was stranded on Earth by herself. But now “Bellarke” fans saw something they weren’t wanting to see. Bellamy and Echo are far too close. It looks like they may have developed a romantic connection while in space all these years. Yes, it looks like Becho is real. And some Bellarke fans aren’t too happy about that. After you read this story, take our poll and let us know what you think about a Bellamy-Echo pairing.
The writers of The 100 have been hinting at this for a while. After the Season 4 finale, may reporters were talking about the “chemistry” between the two characters. It’s been there, to some degree, since they met for the first time in the Harvest Chamber inside Mount Weather, during Season 2’s “Coupe de Grace” episode. But Bellamy’s had chemistry with Clarke too, so no one was really quite sure how to take this.
Given Echo’s past betrayals, it was unclear how this might play out. Bellamy even said to Echo when she asked why he was trying to save her: “Because, Echo, I’m afraid too. We are about to head to space, where we will be tested every minute of everyday for next 5 years. I’m not gonna lie to you. I still don’t trust you… maybe I never will… But you’re strong. We have a better chance of surviving if you’re up there with us.”
And now here we are. It looks like the writers are making Bellamy and Echo a real Becho.
Some Fans Just Don’t Get the Pairing
A lot of fans just don’t understand the idea of Bellamy and Echo being together.
They just.don’t.get it.
Some fans would have at least preferred a different pairing for Bellamy if it couldn’t be Clarke.
One fan had an interesting comparison in mind:
Some Fans Love the Idea of Bellamy & Echo
Meanwhile, other fans are enjoying the idea of a Bellamy and Echo pairing (or the love triangle it might create.)
One fan (AerisVideos) loves the idea of Echo and Bellamy so much, she even made a video about the two:
Of course, that pales in comparison to the number of Bellamy-Clarke videos out there (or Clarke-Lexa videos, for that matter.) So while Bellarke fans are pretty upset over this development, some other fans aren’t.
And some fans just don’t care about the ship one way or the other.
Jason Rothenberg has always been a bit coy about Bellamy and Clarke’s chances. “First of all, Bellamy and Clarke have always been at the centre of this show. It has always been the story of — on some level — Clarke and her relationship to Bellamy. And whether they were going to survive or not depending on how well those two human beings worked together — whether romantic or otherwise.”
And then there was this answer from Rothenberg, which has confused fans even more:
Now, Bellamy-Clarke shippers (aka Bellarke) are hoping that maybe Bellamy will change his mind about Echo once he realizes Clarke is still alive and sees her face-to-face again. Surely that would make a difference, right?
Or will he remain loyal to Echo no matter what, and the creators will find a new love interest for Clarke? What do you think will happen? Let us know in the comments below, but take our poll first.
This is a developing story.
