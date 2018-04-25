Bellamy & Echo on ‘The 100’: Memes & Reactions from Confused Fans

No one ever said The 100‘s storyline was going to be easy. The Season 5 premiere is absolutely phenomenal. But some fans think it’s phenomenal in every way except one: that second-to-last scene, between Bellamy and Echo. It was what every Bellarke fan was dreading. Bellarke fans have been hoping for a big reunion between Bellamy and Clarke. In fact, Clarke’s been thinking about Bellamy a lot since she was stranded on Earth by herself. But now “Bellarke” fans saw something they weren’t wanting to see. Bellamy and Echo are far too close. It looks like they may have developed a romantic connection while in space all these years. Yes, it looks like Becho is real. And some Bellarke fans aren’t too happy about that. After you read this story, take our poll and let us know what you think about a Bellamy-Echo pairing.

The writers of The 100 have been hinting at this for a while. After the Season 4 finale, may reporters were talking about the “chemistry” between the two characters. It’s been there, to some degree, since they met for the first time in the Harvest Chamber inside Mount Weather, during Season 2’s “Coupe de Grace” episode. But Bellamy’s had chemistry with Clarke too, so no one was really quite sure how to take this.

Given Echo’s past betrayals, it was unclear how this might play out. Bellamy even said to Echo when she asked why he was trying to save her: “Because, Echo, I’m afraid too. We are about to head to space, where we will be tested every minute of everyday for next 5 years. I’m not gonna lie to you. I still don’t trust you… maybe I never will… But you’re strong. We have a better chance of surviving if you’re up there with us.”

And now here we are. It looks like the writers are making Bellamy and Echo a real Becho.

Some Fans Just Don’t Get the Pairing

A lot of fans just don’t understand the idea of Bellamy and Echo being together.

NO BELLAMY AND ECHO MY WORST NIGHTMARE — ebg! the 100 spoilers (@nanacults) April 25, 2018

They just.don’t.get it.

bellamy floating himself when echo wants to hookup pic.twitter.com/2UUgwg6MC7 — tae | team becho (@bellarkedup) April 20, 2018

bellamy is me when jason tries to shove echo down our throats pic.twitter.com/3zyCLLiYUc — sarah | today (@morleyreist) April 24, 2018

Some fans would have at least preferred a different pairing for Bellamy if it couldn’t be Clarke.

The thing is, Bellamy is such a cute boyfriend. Why couldn't he have been with Raven?! At least that would make sense. GAwd. #The100 — Jess Orthmann (@JessicaOrthmann) April 25, 2018

Bellamy @ echo everyday for 6 years pic.twitter.com/d82lUlQYHI — Milly Loves Morleys | TODAY (@bellsxgriffin) April 16, 2018

Also if Bellamy is not still in love with Clarke or is with echo I’m actually gonna choke — izzy 🧡 (@wdw_positivity) April 25, 2018

One fan had an interesting comparison in mind:

Does this Bellamy,Clarke and Echo thing remind anyone else about Sawyer, Kate and Juliet? It's SO similar #the100 #lost — silhan (@whitelily22) April 25, 2018

Some Fans Love the Idea of Bellamy & Echo

I'm just gonna throw my hat into the ring, I'm all for Becho in #The100 – that is a strong couple! A team forged in the fires of shared hardship and adversity! pic.twitter.com/NjPy0C3RQE — JJShurte (@JJShurte) April 25, 2018

Meanwhile, other fans are enjoying the idea of a Bellamy and Echo pairing (or the love triangle it might create.)

Bellamy and Echo yes amazing groundbreaking love that — chels (@elizaatrash) April 25, 2018

One fan (AerisVideos) loves the idea of Echo and Bellamy so much, she even made a video about the two:

Of course, that pales in comparison to the number of Bellamy-Clarke videos out there (or Clarke-Lexa videos, for that matter.) So while Bellarke fans are pretty upset over this development, some other fans aren’t.

And some fans just don’t care about the ship one way or the other.

Bellamy and Echo man… Smh. No one on the real cares even the slightest. I can't even be angered by the thought or possibility of it because it's just THAT blah. — Everything Bellarke (@LifeIsBellarke) April 17, 2018

Jason Rothenberg has always been a bit coy about Bellamy and Clarke’s chances. “First of all, Bellamy and Clarke have always been at the centre of this show. It has always been the story of — on some level — Clarke and her relationship to Bellamy. And whether they were going to survive or not depending on how well those two human beings worked together — whether romantic or otherwise.”

And then there was this answer from Rothenberg, which has confused fans even more:

Now, Bellamy-Clarke shippers (aka Bellarke) are hoping that maybe Bellamy will change his mind about Echo once he realizes Clarke is still alive and sees her face-to-face again. Surely that would make a difference, right?

Haha but we all know Bellamy will drop echo the moment he sees Clarke. — yoongi punch me (@softeltaco) April 24, 2018

Bellamy promising Echo nothing will change on the ground… #Bellarke pic.twitter.com/OLwTW2v8En — Girl Thoughts (@The_Badass_D) April 25, 2018

Or will he remain loyal to Echo no matter what, and the creators will find a new love interest for Clarke? What do you think will happen? Let us know in the comments below, but take our poll first.

