Beverly Hills Dog Show 2018 Live Stream: How to Watch USA Online

Tonight airs the 2018 edition of the Beverly Hills Dog Show. Get to know all the details on what time the show airs, what channel to watch and how to watch the show online below.

SHOW DATE & TIMES: If you have Comcast/Xfinity cable, the Beverly Hills Dog Show is actually free to watch via Xfinity On Demand at any time until the end of today, April 1, 2018. The show airs from 6 – 8 p.m. ET/PT and there are two additional show times. Tomorrow morning, at 9 a.m. ET/PT, and on April 8, 2018 at 1 p.m. ET/PT.

TV CHANNEL: The show airs on the USA network.

SHOW HOST: John O’Hurley is hosting the inaugural Beverly Hills Dog Show this year. The event takes place at the Fairplex in Pomona, California.

LIVE STREAM: If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch USA Network on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Sling TV: USA Network is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch USA live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

Hulu With Live TV: If you want an extensive Netflix-like on-demand streaming library in addition to live TV, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live channels, including USA Network. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of USA on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

FuboTV: USA Network is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch USA live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

In addition to being able to watch USA Network live via the above streaming services, you can also watch on your computer via USANetwork.com, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the USA app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling TV, Hulu or FuboTV credentials to do that.