Blake Shelton Net Worth 2018: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Blake Shelton is one of the most famous names in country music, and with his recurring work as a judge on The Voice, he’s been catapulted to worldwide fame.

With that fame comes record deals, concerts, merchandise, and more. So what is Blake Shelton’s net worth? How much money does he make? Read on to find out.

1. He Has an Estimated Net Worth of $60 Million

Blake Shelton has an estimated net worth of $60 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Shelton was born in Ada, Oklahoma, to a mother who worked as a salon owner and a father who was a used car salesman. After graduating high school, Blake moved to Tennessee to focus on his music career, which proved to be a wise decision. In 2001, he signed with Giant Records. With the label, he released his first single Austin, which stayed at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country chart for five weeks.

Shelton’s many No. 1 singles include “The Baby”, “Some Beach”, “Home”, “She Wouldn’t Be Gone”, “Hillbilly Bone” (featuring Trace Adkins), “All About Tonight”, “Who Are You When I’m Not Looking”, “Honey Bee”, “God Gave Me You”, “Drink on It”, “Over”, “Sure Be Cool If You Did”, and “Boys ‘Round Here”, among others.

2. He Reportedly Makes $13 Million per Season on ‘The Voice’

Blake reportedly makes $13 million per season on The Voice as of 2016, according to The Wrap.

The outlet received these statistics from “insiders with knowledge of the judges’ deals.” Other outlets report that he makes much less; around $4 million.

Kelly Clarkson has reportedly received a whopping $14 million for her work on the show this year. Why so high for someone who’s judging for the first time? As many people know, this spring also saw the premiere of American Idol, and the two shows reportedly had a bidding war to see who could nab Kelly. The Voice won.

3. He Created a Hawaiian Style Home for Gwen Stefani in 2016

Blake Shelton Builds Hawaiian-Style Home for Gwen Stefani as a Wedding Gift pic.twitter.com/aHQ62IYeiw — Celebrity Tv (@Celebrity__Tv) September 2, 2016

In 2016, rumors surfaced that Blake had built Gwen and her three sons a Hawaiian style home in Oklahoma.

Blake is from the area, and already owns a 1,200-acre ranch nearby. According to a Perez Hilton article, the home “has all the essentials”, including a pool, huge backyard, and tiki hut-style guest houses for friend and family to stay.

A neighbor told the Daily Mail, “We’ve seen Blake here several times. He wants it finished in time for their wedding as the ideal gift for Gwen. It’s going to be a place to have some fun when they’re not at his ranch. He’s been keeping an eye on how his property is coming along, making sure everything is perfect. It’s a Hawaiian-style place with lots of character.

4. Blake Wrote a Song Called ‘Money’

Last year, Blake released a song called Money.

In a Youtube video he made himself, Blake discusses the meaning behind the song. He says, “Yeah, before I had money, I was really working hard to make very litlte money and my first job that I ever had was roofing houses back in Oklahoma. And I’ll tell ya, roofing houses– I haven nothing but respect for people who do that, and nothing made me want to be a country singer more than roofing a house.”

He opened up about the song once again to iHeart Radio, saying, “This song has everything to do with money and nothing to do with money at the same time.” He adds, “It’s fun, it’s a party song. It’s basically about this couple that basically have nothing, they don’t have a pot to piss in. This thing they have goin’ on, that’s money.”

5. For His Birthday He Asked Fans to Donate to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital

For his birthday in 2015, Blake asked fans to donate money to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

His charity work doesn’t end there, though. In 2016, he donated $600,000 to the Jimmy Everest Children’s Hospital in Oklahoma. People reports Shelton as saying, “They don’t turn any kids away… You come in there, you have a problem, they don’t turn anybody away, so I thought, ‘That’s a place that needs some money.’”

That day, Blake surprised audiences with another treat: a duet performance with his girlfriend, Gwen Stefani. The two sang “Go Ahead and Break My Heart.”