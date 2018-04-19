Cameran Eubanks & Husband Jason Wimberly’s Baby Daughter Palmer

Cameran Eubanks was first known for MTV’s The Real World, then for Southern Charm, then as Mrs. Jason Wimberly, and now as a mother to her baby daughter Palmer. Last season on Southern Charm, Eubanks’ story line focused on her hesitance to become a mother. She felt guilt because she felt her husband would make a wonderful father. By the end of the season, Eubanks threw away her birth control and decided to go for it. She appeared at the show’s reunion as a pregnant woman.

Eubanks and her anesthesiologist husband welcomed their daughter Palmer Corrine Wimberly at 7 pounds and 3 ounces, on November 11, 2017, according to Bravo. When announcing Palmer’s birth on Instagram, Eubanks joked, “Wildest experience of my life! Jason is recovering and doing well.”

In an interview with People, Eubanks confessed that she wasn’t the most well-behaved child growing up, so she has her worries. She admitted, “I was such a bad child. I’m hoping she doesn’t turn out like me. I gave my mom hell — talked back, snuck out of the house. I was really bad. It’s part of the reason why I delayed having children! I was so fearful of everything pregnancy related — physically being pregnant, emotionally, mentally. I thought I was going to be a mess.”

Recently, Eubanks received some backlash online, when she bravely revealed to followers that she was throwing in the towel when it came to breast-feeding her daughter. Her Instagram message about her deciding to stop breastfeeding read, “Today marks the day I am DONE with breastfeeding. Gave it a good almost 3 months and I am retiring the boobs. Writing this in hopes it will make other mothers feel less alone. You see, I’m not quitting because my milk supply dried up or because I’m sick … I’m quitting because I’m just plain OVER IT. By CHOICE. I know I will get lectured and judged by this but it doesn’t bother me. I need some freedom back for my sanity and the bottle and formula will allow that.”

She continued, saying, “You are NOT a bad mother if you don’t like breastfeeding. A happy Mama is the best gift you can give your baby. (At least in my opinion).” Though Eubanks received some negative feedback, People reported that she also got praise from followers who applauded her honesty.

This season on Southern Charm, viewers get to see Eubanks during her pregnancy, but, whether or not she wants to document her daughter’s life at all on camera, has not been revealed. When it comes to her personal life, Eubanks has made sure to compartmentalized her family life when it comes to the show. For example, viewers have heard her on the phone with her husband Wimberly and have seen photographs of him, but he does not appear on Southern Charm.

So, why doesn’t Eubanks’ husband appear on the show? In an interview with Wetpaint, Cameran Eubanks explained, “With Southern Charm, I’ve actually tried to be very careful to not have my personal life be included. I’ve purposefully chosen to keep that out of the picture because I think people who put their personal life on TV are kind of nuts. Nine times out of 10 it doesn’t end up working out.” Eubanks and her husband tied the knot in 2014.