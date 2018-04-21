PHOTO: Carrie Underwood’s Face Scars Visible in Latest Selfie

Carrie Underwood is back on Instagram in full force — sharing selfies regularly — after taking a brief hiatus from putting her visage in the spotlight. Back in November, Underwood fell on the front steps of her home, injuring her wrist and suffering a laceration to her face that required upwards of 40 stitches.

Underwood has officially stepped back into the spotlight and has been taking to Instagram to frequently post pictures of herself, now that her face has healed. Additionally, she performed at the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas last weekend, marking her very first performance since her accident.

Underwood posted the above selfie on Instagram on Friday, April 20, giving fans a clear view of her full face. If you look closely, you can see a scar on her upper lip — and it looks like she also has a scar on her chin.

This past week, Underwood opened up about said accident in depth for the very first time. She sat down for a chat on The Bobby Bones Show, on iHeartRadio, on Thursday.

“I was taking the dogs out to go pee one last time, and I just — I tripped. There was one step, and I didn’t let go of the leashes! Priorities! So that’s why my left hand’s fine. But I went to catch myself and I just missed a step. If I had fallen anywhere else, I would have been perfectly fine. But it was one step that messed everything up,” Underwood said on the radio show.

She also explained that she wasn’t sure how her face would heal — which could explain why she previously told fans that she might look a little “different.”

“I was at a point where I didn’t know how things were going to end up. I didn’t know what was going to go on. I didn’t know what it was going to heal like. … You just don’t know how things are going to heal or end up,” Underwood explained.

Over the past few months, some people have taken to social media to chastise Underwood for her choice to “hide” her face from the world during the healing process. That’s something that Underwood also spoke about in the Bobby Bones interview.

“I mean, I don’t think I hide. There’s always stuff to do, even if it’s not necessarily playing shows. But, I don’t know. I’m kind of a homebody. I was lucky that when it happened everything was shutting down in the music world — we had the holidays,” she explained.

You can watch Underwood’s full interview below.

Underwood is definitely back and has an exciting few weeks ahead of her. Not only is she releasing a new album, but her husband, Mike Fisher, and the Nashville Predators are looking to advance to the Western Conference semi-finals. A few months ago, Fisher announced that he was coming out of retirement to rejoin the Preds, who are looking for a Stanley Cup this year. Underwood has been cheering on the team from the stands at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.