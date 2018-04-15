Carrie Underwood’s New Face Scar Photos After Injury

Carrie Underwood took a “hard fall” on her property in November 2017 and she has been recovering over the past five months. Tonight is her first on-stage performance since her injury and Carrie Underwood has revealed a new face in photos online. In the below Instagram pic, the singer appears to have a scar on her left (our right) cheek, but she still looks as beautiful and confident as ever. In the photo, it is barely noticeable, but more photos will be released as she appears at the Academy of Country Music Awards. Tonight she performs her newly released single “Cry Pretty” at the 2018 ACM Awards, in a long-awaited reveal.

When Underwood became injured, she revealed that she hurt her wrist as well as her face and fans wanted to know what happened to her. Underwood told fans she needed 40-50 stitches in her face and that, “I just wanted to let everyone know that I’m doing great. Had surgery on my wrist yesterday and all went well. I’ll be setting off airport metal detectors from now on.” According to the Washington Post, when Underwood was speaking about her injuries to fan club members, she wrote in a letter that, “There is also another part of the story that I haven’t been ready to talk about, since I have still been living it and there has been much uncertainty as to how things will end up. It’s crazy how a freak random accident can change your life.” Seven weeks after the fall, Underwood wrote online that she was still not looking “quite the same.” But, she didn’t reveal the “other part of the story.”

Prior to tonight’s performance, over the last week, Underwood has been posting far-away shots of herself rehearsing. Before deciding to get back on stage again, Underwood had told fans that, “When I am ready to get in front of a camera, I want you all to understand why I might look a bit different. I’m hoping that, by then, the differences are minimal, but, again, I just don’t know how it’s all going to end up.”

Underwood reportedly fell on the front stairs of her home and her husband Mike flew to be by her side. The country star said she was thankful that her injuries weren’t much worse. On November 11, 2017, Underwood’s publicist released the following statement about the incident:

While there were no life-threatening injuries, she was taken to the hospital to be treated. She sustained multiple injuries including a broken wrist and some cuts and abrasions from the fall.

Upcoming performances were immediately canceled after Underwood was released from the hospital, according to the Washington Post. The star received an outpouring of well wishes online from fans and Underwood used the opportunity to thank them, as well as give praise to her husband, writing, “Thanks so much for all the well wishes everybody … I’ll be alright … might just take some time … glad I’ve got the best hubby in the world to take care of me.” Her husband also thanked fans on his Instagram page, writing, “Thank you all for the tremendous love and support for Carrie over the last few days. I’m reminded that there are so many good people in the world.”

As for how Underwood is feeling today, she recently released a statement saying, “First off, physically, I’m doing pretty darn good these days! … My wrist is almost back to normal, about 90% there … and the docs say that last 10% will come in time. And my face has been healing pretty nicely as well. I definitely feel more like myself than I have in a while.” Her emotional single “Cry Pretty” kicks off her return with lyrics that read, “I apologize if you don’t like what you see, but sometimes my emotions get the best of me … And falling apart is as human as it gets, you can’t hide it, you can’t fight what the truth is.”