Cash Me Outside aka Bhad Bhabie: Is She Really a BMA Nominee for Best Female Rapper?

Many are finding it hard to believe that 15-year-old “Cash Me Outside,” aka “Bhad Bhabie,” is up as a Billboard Music Awards (BMA) nominee for Best Female Rapper alongside Nicki Minaj and Cardi B. Is it true or merely a rumor?

According to BMA’s official website, it is absolutely true, and fans of Minaj and Cardi B. are floored.

bhad bhabie got a billboard nomination before remy pic.twitter.com/Lj4Faf3sTB — ‏ً (@jayymaraj) April 17, 2018

The news has created a social media firestorm, and many have come forward to express their shock and outrage:

Wow @BhadBhabie nominated as female rapper of the year talk about turning negatives into positives she’s turning negatives into dollar signs aND SHE’S ONLY 14 pic.twitter.com/tkiIKLv6Qo — Peyton Walker (@LulaMaePey) April 18, 2018

They really put bhad bhabie in a category for best female rapper against two queens like Nicki and cardi? pic.twitter.com/j1dW5AhCBK — morgan💧 (@justlikecth) April 18, 2018

The day @BhadBhabie wins best female rapper over Cardi B and Nicki Minaj is the day the world ends. #BBMAs — corinne 💫 (@corinne_lalama) April 17, 2018

Guess who has been nominated for a Billboard Music Award? That’s right, Danielle Bergoli aka Bhad Bhabie. The 15-year-old rapper is in the category for ‘Best Female Rap Artist’ and she’s up against heavy hitters like Nicki Minaj and Cardi B. pic.twitter.com/oxbYIDLan8 — Paris Italytv (@PItalytv) April 18, 2018

I'm just confused on how Bhad Bhabie is even in the same category as Cardi and Nicki for best female rapper?? Billboard wyd?? — ʝαѕмιиє ✨ (@_JasminemcC) April 17, 2018

Bhad Bhabie, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, gained notoriety after appearing on Dr. Phil in September of 2016, which lead to the nickname of “Cash Me Outside,” and she has been known by the phrase ever since.

“All these hos laughin’ like there’s something funny,” Bregoli said to the audience on Dr. Phil. “Did you say,” Dr. Phil responds, as he moves his hands in an attempt to define what the teen had just said, “the hos are laughing?” The audience explodes in an seemingly comical uproar…at which point Bregoli stated the line that would make her famous, or perhaps infamous. “Cash me outside, howbow dah?,” she said.

On March 26, Bregoli unveiled a new song, “Gucci Flip Flps,” featuring Lil Yachty, which you can listen to below:

In addition to the jaw-dropping nominee for best female rap artist, Bregoli will soon have her own reality TV show.

so bhad bhabie tried to fight whoavicky for calling her bestfriend the n word but this video footage shows her using the word on multiple occasions. pic.twitter.com/8QEl2x9HlQ — ✞ (@killourdemonz) April 18, 2018

The teen signed a deal with Invent TV for a docuseries based on her controversial music “hits” as Bhad Babie, and person life as Bregoli, TMZ reported.

Filming for the show reportedly began Saturday at Bregoli’s sold-out show, which took place at the Constellation Room in Santa Ana, California.

The teenager also made headlines after getting into a street fight with two rival internet celebrities, Woah Vicky and Lil Tay, which can be seen in the video above.

In the video, Bregoli is seen with her bodyguard walking up to confront Woah Vicky, whose real name is Victoria Waldrip, before things get heated fast with punches being thrown and heated words exchanged.

9-year-old Lil Tay thankfully appears to stay out of the brawl, though she is seen and heard yelling in the video.