Cindy Hayden, ‘Storage Wars’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Cindy Hayden is the Storge Queen on Storage Wars. In her own words, “I’m usually a good girl, but if you cross that line at an auction, I`m coming after you.”

Read on to learn more about Cindy Hayden.

1. Her Father Was a Professional Hockey Player

Cindy grew up in Buffalo, New York, with a father who was a professional hockey player.

She, herself hoped to become a professional athlete when she grew up. She tells ibid4storage, “In my teen years I excelled in track and field. As short as I was, boy – I could RUN! I was a long distance runner and well-known in my field. I ran the 400, the 800 and cross country like nobody’s business. I received many trophies and medals in my day as a runner.”

She started picking at age 10. Cindy was influenced by her brother-in-law, who held yard sales, dumpster dived, and garbage picked.

2. She Has 7 Siblings

The chaos at an auction is familiar for Cindy; she grew up with seven brothers and sisters. In an interview with ibid4storage.com, Cindy shares, “Living with 7 other siblings in a tiny house was chaos and times it was tough living in a small town as far as work went. My mom worked very hard home with all of us kids. Sometimes she felt like she was a single mother.”

3. She Earned Her Business Degree from Seneca College

Cindy earned her business degree from Seneca College.

Her degree in business has led to her working in a number of different fields, including a manager at a grocery store, owning and operating a cleaning business, working in a printing factory, food processing factory, party supply store, and lottery booth in a mall.

Cindy has been part of the auction game for over 20 years.

4. She Has a Background in Healthcare

Cindy has a background in healthcare. She spent years working as a Director and coordinator at a senior facility.

Together, Rich and Cindy created a senior day program called Home for the Day. Discussing the program, Cindy explains, “It enabled seniors to have the ability to still stay in their home to avoid placement in an institutional environment. Families would drop their loved one off in the morning and pick them up after work. Seniors would come to Home for The Day and be engaged in conversation and activities, which was important to maintain their independence and prevent them from becoming bored or lonely.”

5. Cindy & Rick Met Years Before Appearing on TV

Cindy and Rick have been partners for years. In an interview with Niagra This Week in 2016, Haden shared, “We met 20 years ago actually… I went to a house party and I didn’t know Rick lived there. He came walking in at midnight because he was on an afternoon shift and… .”

Both were interested in the world of auctioneering before they met. Rick shares, “We’ve always been pickers… I was a picker long before I met Cindy, and Cindy likewise.”

The couple has certainly amassed a large fan following over the past few years. Their Facebook fan page has upwards of 2,500 followers to date.