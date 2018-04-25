‘Code Black’ Season 3 Live Stream: How to Watch the TV Show Online

Season 3 of Code Black is underway, with an all-new action-packed season. Get to know about some of the episodes for the season, what time and channel to watch, how to watch the show online and more details on what to expect in our rundown below. Plus, we have the full episode guide with each plot description below as well.

CODE BLACK PREMIERE DATE & TIME: The show premieres on April 25, 2018 and it airs on Wednesday nights. Episodes run from 10 – 11 p.m. ET/PT.

CODE BLACK TV CHANNEL: The show airs on the CBS network. Check with your local TV provider (Verizon FIOS, Optimum, etc.) for the exact channel number. You can also find here, the CBS affiliate stations in various locations.

HOW TO WATCH CODE BLACK ONLINE LIVE STREAMS: If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch CBS on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Amazon Prime: If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch a live stream of CBS and on-demand content via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you are signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can watch CBS live on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch the show on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

CBS All Access: This service lets you watch a live stream of your local CBS channel (most markets included), as well as all of CBS’ on-demand library. It’s ultimately the same as the above option, only you’re watching through CBS’ digital platform rather than Amazon’s. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and then you can watch on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the CBS app.

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to an extensive Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also now offers a bundle of live TV channels, including CBS (live in select markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of CBS on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

FuboTV: CBS (live in select markets) is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch CBS live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

CODE BLACK CAST: The cast of Code Black includes Marcia Gay Harden as Dr. Leanne Rorish, Boris Kodjoe as Dr. Will Campbell, Harry Ford as Dr. Angus Leighton, Benjamin Hollingsworth as Dr. Mario Savetti, William Allen Young as Dr. Rollie Guthrie, Emily Tyra as Dr. Noa Kean, Noah Gray-Cabey as Dr. Elliot Dixon, Emily Alyn Lind as Ariel, and Moon Bloodgood as Rox Valenzuela. Rob Lowe previously joined the cast, coming aboard as Col. Ethan Willis.

PREMIERE EPISODE SYNOPSIS: Episode 1 is titled “Third Year”. The plot description of the premiere reads, “The doctors must race to save a girl caught in the crossfire of a shoot-out; Willis shifts his focus to field medicine, choosing to work primarily on an ambulance with his new partner, paramedic Rox; Leanne begins her journey to adopt Ariel.”

CODE BLACK SEASON 3 EPISODE 2: The second episode is titled “Better Angeles” It’s episode synopsis states, “A patient who is a self-proclaimed psychic envisions the staff singing and dancing; Willis and Rox put their lives in danger to rescue a congressman and his staffer from a multicar accident.”

EPISODE 3: “La Familia” is the title of episode 3 for the season. The plot description for the show states that, “Jesse is in denial when his brother arrives at Angels Memorial in bad shape after being pinned in a warehouse collapse, and further tests reveal he has advanced congestive heart failure. Also, Willis opens up to Rox about his brother who was killed in Afghanistan.”

EPISODE 4: Episode 4 of the season is called “The Same as Air”. The episode description states, “Elliot doubts his ability as a doctor when he’s sued for his role in the death of the SWAT officer. Also, Willis and Rox arrive at a road rage accident resulting in multiple serious injuries and Leanne discovers Ariel on an ice cream “date” with Max (Alex Lange), a young patient at the hospital.”

EPISODE 7: “Cabin Pressure” is the name of episode 7 for season 3. The plot description for the episode reads, “Over the radio, Leanne and Jesse talk a young girl through how to use the supplies on board a small plane to build a makeshift defibrillator when her mom, the pilot, loses consciousness. Also, Rox and Willis are taken hostage at gunpoint while on their way to meet the plane at the landing site. Julitta Scheel, Marcia Gay Harden’s daughter, stars as Ruby Harris, the young girl on the plane.”

EPISODE 8: The 8th episode of the show is titled “Hell’s Heart”. The episode synopsis reads, “Willis and Rox are called to the scene of a wildfire in the mountains of Los Angeles to tend to the injured firefighters, and they choose to stay to look for a missing young boy who was separated from his father in the chaos.”

EPISODE 9: “Step Up” is the title of episode 2 for the season. When it comes to the episode synopsis, CBS writes, “Rox decides to make amends with her former step coach when she arrives to Angels Memorial with the local high school step team after a pyramid stunt goes wrong. Also, Noa pleads with Leanne and Campbell to try any other method before performing an emergency hysterectomy on a young teenage girl, who is experiencing complications after giving birth.”

EPISODE 10: For episode 10, the show is titled “Home Stays Home”. The plot synopsis for the episode reads, “Mario joins Rox and Willis on the scene of a boat crash and, in Center Stage, Leanne works to save a brother and sister who drank boiling water through a straw as part of a challenge. Also, Max’s father tells Leanne to keep Ariel away from his son after he finds them kissing.”

EPISODE 11: “Only Human” is the show title for episode 11. For those planning to watch the episode, the CBS plot reads, “Max is brought to Angels Memorial with breathing difficulty, and Ariel tells him she loves him. Also, Rox accompanies Willis and Martin to the funeral of an army buddy of Willis’ brother, and Willis decides to get to the bottom of what happened to his brother’s unit.”

EPISODE 12: “Change of Heart” is the title of episode 12 for season 3. The episode synopsis reads, “Elliot fears the worst after hearing the emotional testimony by Detective Gomez’s wife at his malpractice trial, but he hopes footage Diego shot for his documentary will change her mind. Also, Rox attempts to connect with Willis but he pushes her away, and Leanne attempts to comfort Ariel in the wake of a devastating loss.”

EPISODE 13: Episode 13 for the show is named “One of Our Own”. The synopsis for the episode describes the show as this … “While rescuing an injured firefighter, Rox is hit by a drunk driver and rushed to Angels Memorial. Willis begins to realize his feelings for Rox and goes to great lengths to help her. Also, Leanne is excited to tell Ariel good news about her adoption.”

EPISODE 14: “As Night Comes and I’m Breathing” is the name of episode 14. The episode description, via CBS, says, “Willis continues to tend to Rox’s medical needs in San Diego and Leanne and Max’s father go searching for Ariel. Also, when Noa reveals to Mario she wants to take a job offer in Philadelphia, and Campbell offers Mario the attending position at Angels, they realize their career choices will mean ending their relationship.”

EPISODE 15: For episode 15 of the show, the name of the episode is “The Business of Saving Lives”. Episode 15’s plot description states, “Angels Memorial descends into chaos when a plane crashes into the 8th floor. Also, Noa has a car accident and it is up to Mario to save her life. Also, Willis admits to Rox that he needs her in his life and the doctors gather in court to support Leanne for her custody hearing.”