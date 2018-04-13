‘Dancing With the Stars’ 2018 Cast Reveal: Who Are the Contestants?

The contestants for the new season of Dancing With the Stars are revealed this morning on Good Morning America and we are updating this post live with all the latest information on who the contestants are, which pros are paired with who and more background information. Season 26 is an all-athletes season and, prior to today’s big reveal, several athletes were reportedly unmasked. According to USA Today, former figure skater Tonya Harding, Adam Rippon and snowboarder Jamie Anderson were already named as contestants. There were also reports that Jennie Finch was joining the show.

Season 26 of Dancing With the Stars begins on April 30, 2018, in a shortened season, with just 10 contestants. For all the latest information on the big reveal, as well as the cast members, read on below as the identities are revealed live. According to AOL News, the pro dancers on board are Sharna Burgess, Witney Carson, Emma Slater, Gleb Savchenko, Artem Chigvintsev, Keo Motsepe, Lindsay Arnold, Alan Bersten, Sasha Farber and Jenna Johnson.

Prior to the big reveal, the pro dancers for this season were reported, but a couple familiar faces are missing from the line-up. The Chmerkovskiy brothers and Peta Mugatroyd are currently still on tour, but perhaps they’ll be back for season 27. Pro dancers Witney Carson and Gleb Savchenko were the first to announce their being a part of season 26 and Savchenko told ET Online his wish list for the new batch of contestants. Savchenko said that, “I would love to have as a partner someone who has done something connected to music. Probably a figure skater. Someone young, someone with energy. And just someone really who wants to win. I need a mirrorball.”

For season 26 of the show, there are some major changes coming up and there is even a new show runner, as reported by E! News. Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews will return as hosts and Carrie Ann Inaba previously said on Live! With Kelly and Ryan that the fan-favorite judges are on board as well.