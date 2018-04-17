David and Darlene Are Almost Divorced Parents as Johnny Galecki Returns to ‘Roseanne’

Johnny Galecki took a break from The Big Bang Theory to return to the reboot of Roseanne, reprising his role of David Healy. That’s right. Darlene and David are back together … Well, not exactly. When the original show first ended, Darlene and David had tied the knot and Darlene gave birth to their first child, a daughter named Harris. David was always the pushover and sensitive one in the relationship, though he was able to soften an abrasive Darlene at times. David even once told Darlene that he wouldn’t mind being a stay-at-home dad if it meant she could follow her career aspirations.

David’s brother Mark married sister Becky, but his character (along with the actor Glenn Quinn) died. Mark was a bit of a bum and a failure in his professional life. David, however, showed great promise, though he was rejected by the art school that took in Darlene, which resulted in him moving around in random jobs. Whatever the case, David always seemed to be a forever kind of guy, who valued family.

Flashing forward to the reboot, David and Darlene are practically divorced parents and David isn’t as in the picture as much as she and the kids would probably like, according to CNN. In a promo clip from the show, David is shown climbing in a bedroom window at the Conner house. He then reveals to Darlene that he is moving back to Lanford, where she and the family has been living. A glimmer of hope seems to light up Darlene’s face for a moment until David reveals that he’s met someone else and that her name is Blue. Darlene, of course, makes fun of the name and also says that David has had a pattern of coming back, but bailing on her and the kids whenever life gets too real.

David tells Darlene that he wants to get a divorce so that he can continue to move forward with Blue, but Darlene says she doesn’t want a divorce. The two then end up on the bed kissing and David admitted that the main reason he originally kept leaving was because of his brother’s death. But, Roseanne tells Darlene that David said the real reason they broke up was because of all their fighting.

David has returned to Landford, but is also reportedly back to celebrate the ex-couple’s daughter Harris’ birthday. All of the original cast members have expressed their excitement over the reboot and Galecki, who plays David, previously gushed to E! News, “I’m excited … I was a big fan of the show before I had anything to do with anyone on the show, and so I’m excited.”

Another character who returns to the show tonight is Beverly Harris, the loathed, yet loved, mother of Roseanne and Jackie. Bev, played by actress Estelle Parsons, reportedly has gotten kicked out of her retirement home for misbehaving. While Galecki will only appear in this episode for the season, Parsons will play mom and grandmother Bev on several episodes so far … And, according to Bev, she was booted from her retirement home for “having a healthy sex life.” Roseanne and Jackie are appalled and floored.

The official ABC plot synopsis of the episode, titled “Darlene v. David” reads, “After Beverly gets kicked out of the nursing home, Roseanne and Jackie fight over who will take care of their mother. Meanwhile, Mark’s creative touch with building a birdhouse for Dan’s customer is more than Dan can handle, but Darlene defends her son … David unexpectedly shows up for Harris’ birthday after being absent for years, forcing Darlene to re-examine their relationship and the rest of the family. Meanwhile, Roseanne and Jackie’s mother, Bev, temporarily moves into the Conner home after an incident at the nursing home prevents her from returning.”