‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Renewed or Cancelled: Will There Be a Season 4?

Tonight is the season 3 finale of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, but have no fear: the show will be returning for another season. The third season of the show premiered on October 20, 2017, so we can expect a similar return date Fall 2018.

According to TV Series Finale, Season 3 of the show averaged a .49 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.53 million viewers. This is down by 23% and 16% respectively, compared to the second season.

Legends of Tomorrow is among the ten shows that the CW renewed this year. The others include Arrow, Black Lighting, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Legends of Tomorrow, Dynasty, The Flash, Jane the Virgin, Supergirl, and Supernatural.

And what can fans expect for season 4? In a recent interview with TVLine, co-showrunner Phil Klemmer spoke about Mallus, saying, “He is a sort of bellwether of bad guys to come in Season 4. Up until this point, we’ve been dealing with earthly and historical bad guys, and we certainly had fun with all of that, but this year we dabbled in the world of the occult, through Damien Darhk and his enterprises. But you know that Constantine is coming onto the show [as a regular] next season, so we want to go deeper, we want Mallus to be used as “the tip of the iceberg.”

Days after announcing the renewal, it was revealed that Jes Macallan, who plays Ava Sharpe, has been promoted to a series regular for the fourth season of the show. This season, Sharpe became a love interest for Sara. The show also promoted Matt Ryan, who plays John Constantine, to series regular.

Asked if their promotions mean we could be saying goodbye to a Legend tonight, Klemmer admits, “It does, it does. There’s heartbreak in the finale. A Legend leaves.”

It's about to get wild, wild, west. Don't miss the season finale TONIGHT at 8/7c on The CW! #LegendsOfTomorrow pic.twitter.com/2sX1jpFqf3 — Legends of Tomorrow (@TheCW_Legends) April 9, 2018

Speaking of the fact that Franz Drameh will be making his return tonight, Klemmer dished, “You might have noticed that we’ve included a number of family members of our regular cast on the show as guest stars — like Brandon Routh’s wife Courtney Ford in the role of Nora Darhk, and the guest appearance of Maisie Richardson-Sellers’ mother Joy Richardson as Amaya’s vision quest ancestor.”

Klemmer continues, “So if you look very closely, you’ll notice that the finale doesn’t just include Franz Drameh but a brief cameo of someone related to him.”

And for those of you looking forward to more screentime from Beebo, you’re in luck. Klemmer says once you’ve “invested hundreds of thousands of dollars in CGI assets, it’s a shame to only use them once.” So, yes, fans can keep their eyes open for the famous Beebo’s return.

The superhero show was developed by Klemmer, Greg Berlanti, Marc Guggenheim, and Andrew Kreisberg. Sarah Schechter and Chris Fedak serve as executive producers. Legends of Tomorrow airs on the CW and serves as a spin-off from The Flash and Arrow, which both take place in the same universe.

Be sure to tune into the season 3 finale tonight, April 9, at 8pm ET/PT.