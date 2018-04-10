‘Deadliest Catch’ Live Stream: How to Watch Season 14 Online

Tonight is the season 14 premiere of Deadliest Catch on Discovery at 8pm ET/PT.

This season is bound to be an exciting one, full of drama, tears, and men overboard. You heard that right– this season, Capt. Will experiences a first in his 40-year career, when a deckhand falls overboard.

Preview

Not only are Captain Josh Harris and Captain Casey McManus back for season 14 (the premiere also marks the show’s 200th episode) but they’re ready to put the rumors to rest. Late last year, Josh set the record straight, offering details of why he wasn’t around last season. The Inquisitr reports him as saying, “I had a lot of family issues going on. I had [multiple] people in ICU at the same time, and that put a kibosh on things — I had to be home. Going to visit everybody in ICU isn’t exactly a fun time or stuff that necessarily needs to be filmed.”

About a year ago, Captain Grant Harris, Josh’s grandfather and the father of the late Captian Phil, passed away. This season will televise the emotional event of Josh spreading his grandfather’s ashes in the same spot where his father’s were spread. “He wanted to be buried with my dad [Capt. Phil Harris], who’s buried out here.”

Recently, this season’s captains sat down for an interview with New York City’s Build Series to discuss the show and what fans can expect in the upcoming season. Talking about the weather, Capt. Keith Colburn dished that this year, the crew dealt with a rare supermoon event that led to pure “chaos” with “currents and tides.” Capt. Anderson admitted, “It was torture for us, I know that.”

And based on the trailer for the season, drama will ensue between Sig and Anderson when Sig throws him out of the Northwestern.

Be sure to tune into the season 14 premiere on April 10, 2018, at 8pm ET/PT.