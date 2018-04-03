Dorit Kemsley Net Worth 2018: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Dorit Kemsley and her husband PK have shown that they live a lavish lifestyle on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills over the past two seasons. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Dorit Kemsley has a net worth of $50 million, which she shares with her husband, so it’s no wonder they can spend money like water. They have been shown throwing each other over-the-top, expensive birthday parties and for Kemsley’s 40th birthday, her husband bought her a custom, rose gold painted Bentley.

1. Kemsley Recently Came Out with a Swimwear Line

Years ago, Kemsley established Dorit International and over the past season of RHOBH, fans have seen her developing her own swimwear line. At one point, her husband got involved and the collection was changed a bit. Hubby PK even wanted to change the name, which he did, to Beverly Beach, which is already available for purchase online. One of Kemsley’s husband’s concerns with the line was that he wanted it to be affordable.

In addition to bathing suits, Beverly Beach also sells accessories like hats, jewelry and bags. And, according to Bravo TV, some of the items are even named after Kemsley’s RHOBH co-stars. For example, there’s a swimsuit called the Erika set for Erika Girardi. There is also a Kyle suit (Kyle Richards) and a suit called the Lisa (Lisa Vanderpump).

2. Her Salary On RHOBH Is Reported to Be $100,000 Per Season

Oh heyyy 💁🏼‍♀️✨ A post shared by Dorit Kemsley (@doritkemsley) on Apr 2, 2018 at 4:41pm PDT

According to Net Worth 2013, Kemsley pulls in an estimated $100,000 per season on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and let’s face it, Kemsley could spend that easily in just one afternoon. Clearly, the women on the show don’t participate for the paycheck alone. It’s about exposure and a little fame, right?

The salaries of the women vary, depending on how long they’ve been on the show and what kind of drama or excitement they bring, among other factors. Mums Lounge reported that cast members on Real Housewives shows can make anywhere from $14,000 to $1 million.

3. Husband PK Has Five Children to Take Care of

Kemsley is husband PK’s second wife, ass he was previously married to ex Loretta Gold, with whom he has three children. They were reportedly living in the United States from 2007 on, but after the ex-couple’s divorce, PK’s ex took the kids to London, according to Article Bio. Unfortunately for PK, this meant that he wasn’t able to see his children as often.

After marrying Kemsley, PK went on to have two more children, who are still both very young. According to OKHereIsTheSituation, Kemsley and her husband met in a bar in 2015. She was engaged twice before meeting PK.

4. PK Works In Music and Property Development

According to Dorit Kemsley, she and her husband ended up making famed singer Boy George a roommate after he approached her husband for business reasons. Kemsley told the Daily Dish that, “There was like an instant love between Geroge, PK, and I. We met George a few years back when he had approached PK about managing him. And when he came to L.A., PK had suggested, ’cause we had the room, he said, ‘You’re welcome to come to the house.'” Now, Boy George has become Uncle George to the couple’s kids and he always has a room in their home.

PK is a talent manager and the owner of Nixxi Entertainment agency, where he does manage Boy George, but PK is mostly a businessman, who is known for property development, according to Net Worth 2013. The first properties and securities company that PK started was called Rock Joint Ventures Ltd. The company grew to be a mega-million company and even had its own hedge fund. In 2012, the same year as his divorce, PK filed for chapter 15 bankruptcy, claiming to be $10-$50 million in debt, as reported by OKHereIsTheSituation. This appears to no longer be the case.

5. The Kemsleys Hired Co-Star Mauricio Umansky to Sell Their Home

Mauricio Umansky is the CEO and founder of The Agency, which is a high-end real estate agency in California. He is also the husband of Kyle Richards, one of Dorit Kemsley’s fellow Housewives stars. According to Reality Blurb, Kemsley and her husband hired Umansky to represent them in the recent selling of their home. In addition, Richards’ daughter Farrah Aldjufrie is a listing agent on the property as well. Unfortunately, as recent as January 2018, the couple’s 8, 679 sq. ft home had to take a price cut of $1.8 million, making its current listing price $10.95 million. The home was first listed at $12.75 million.

The couple reportedly had renovated the home because the last sale price for the home was $6.56 million. Recently, PK told Page Six their reasoning behind lowering the price of their home, explaining, “The price was lowered to get it sold. We are very keen to move. We want a less vertical house with more of a back yard. The kids are running around everywhere and we have a lot of stairs, so we want to swap stairs for grass!” PK has said that he and his wife will not look at new homes until theirs is sold.