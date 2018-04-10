Elton John Grammy Salute Tribute Time & Channel

Tonight is the 2018 Elton John Grammy Salute special, paying tribute to John’s five-decade-long career in entertainment. The special features a star-studded lineup of performers and speakers, along with performances from John himself. Get all the details on what channel to watch, what time the show airs, the celebrity appearances, and the lineup of performances below.

SHOW DATE & TIME: Tonight’s show is pre-taped, according to GRAMMY.com, who previously reported that the actual concert event took place on January 30, 2018, at The Theater At Madison Square Garden in New York.

ELTON JOHN TRIBUTE TV CHANNEL: The show airs on the CBS network. Check with your local TV provider (Verizon FIOS, Optimum, etc.) for the exact channel number. You can also click here to check out all CBS affiliate stations in various locations.

LIVE STREAM: If you’re looking for a free and easy live stream of tonight’s show, you can sign up for the free trial of CBS All Access here, stream the show, and then cancel your subscription within 7 days to avoid charges. There are also multiple other live stream options so that you can watch the tribute special online. You can find the available options and instructions here.

ELTON JOHN CONCERT PERFORMERS LINEUP: The performances include “The Bitch Is Back” by Miley Cyrus, “Candle in the Wind” by Ed Sheeran, “Daniel” by Sam Smith, “I Guess That’s Why They Call It the Blues” by Alessia Cara, “Your Song” by Lady Gaga, “Rocket Man” by Little Big Town, “Border Song” by Christopher Jackson & Valerie Simpson, “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” by SZA & Shawn Mendes, “Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters” by Maren Morris, “We All Fall in Love Sometimes” by Chris Martin, “My Father’s Gun” by Miranda Lambert, “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” by Kesha, and “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me” by John Legend. Elton John will round out the evening with performances of “Bennie and the Jets”, “Philadelphia Freedom”, and “I’m Still Standing”.

APPEARANCES MADE BY: CBS has reported that John Batiste, Neil Patrick Harris, Christopher Jackson, Anna Kendrick, Gayle King, Lucy Liu, Valerie Simpson and Hailee Steinfeld all will participate in the tribute by making appearances or delivering speeches of some kind. Executive producer Ken Ehrlich told Entertainment Weekly that for Neil Patrick Harris’ segment, he reads a letter from John to an Indiana teenager named Ryan White. Unfortunately, White died of AIDS in 1990, after he befriended the famed singer, John. During the reading, an instrumental version of “The Last Song” is said to play. Harris was actually a last-minute addition to the tribute, but he has a friendship with John and their families are friendly as well.

According to News Channel 3 Memphis, Sir Elton John has expressed his gratefulness and excitement over his friends and fellow entertainers participation in the tribute. John gushed, “For all these artists to have come together and voluntarily agreed to do this without much cajoling I have to say is a huge tribute to us. It’s the most wonderful feeling when someone sings your songs and so I’m absolutely thrilled and delighted … As I get older I want my songs to get to younger people because I have a family now and I want them to inherit the songs and I want my songs to last so this is a great way of doing it.” Don’t miss the two-hour tribute special tonight.