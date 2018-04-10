Elton John I’m Still Standing – A GRAMMY Salute Live Stream: How to Watch the Show Online

Tonight airs the 2018 TV special Elton John: I’m Still Standing – A GRAMMY Salute. The tribute concert will focus on the legendary career of Elton John and some of the entertainment industry’s biggest music stars will take part in the event. Performances from Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga, John Legend, Chris Martin, Sam Smith and Miranda Lambert, among many others, are all included as well. The show will air from 9 – 11 p.m. ET/PT and 8 – 10 p.m. CT on the CBS network, but not all viewers have a cable subscription. If you do not have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch CBS on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

CBS All Access: This service lets you watch a live stream of your local CBS channel (most markets included), as well as all of CBS’ on-demand library. It’s ultimately the same as the above option, only you’re watching through CBS’ digital platform rather than Amazon’s. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and then you can watch on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the CBS app.

Amazon Prime: If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch a live stream of your local CBS channel via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a 7-day free trial. Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can watch CBS live on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone, tablet or other streaming device via the the Amazon Video app.

FuboTV: CBS (live in select markets) is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package. It comes with a free 7-day trial, and you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

Hulu With Live TV: If you want an extensive Netflix-like on-demand streaming library in addition to live TV, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live channels, including CBS (live in select markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of CBS on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

To recap: If you’re looking for a free and easy live stream of tonight’s show, you can sign up for the free trial here, stream the show, and then cancel your subscription within 7 days to avoid charges, in addition to multiple other options. And, if you already have CBS All-Access, or one of the other choices, you are set.

In addition to the many celebrities appearing and performing, Sir Elton John will also take the stage to perform a few of his hits. The songs John will be singing are “Bennie and the Jets”, “Philadelphia Freedom” and “I’m Still Standing”. The show was pre-taped and Entertainment Weekly reported that a fan managed to make his way up to the stage and nab a selfie with Sir Elton John, along with his girlfriend. Unfortunately for the fan, he was ushered out by security afterwards.

Tune in tonight to check out the star-studded event, which will also featured selected readings from celebrities, as well as performances. It all begins at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT.