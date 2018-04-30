Emma Slater and Sasha Farber Are Newlyweds After Star-Studded Wedding

Sasha Farber and Emma Slater have been dating for years. The two are pro dancers on Dancing With the Stars and Farber popped the question live on the air in 2016. Just last month, the two became newlyweds, when they married at Bella Blanca in Los Angeles, California, as reported by Us Weekly.

Before the wedding went down, Slater told People that she and Farber were planning a “crazy wedding,” explaining that, “We’re not going to be that posh, elegant wedding. We want it to be a party of love. I want to have all our friends there. We’re going to focus a lot on the entertainment and I have a some surprises. We want it to be crazy. We want all kinds of really fun entertainment stuff.”

DWTS pro dancers Lindsay Arnold, Hayley Erbert, Witney Carson, Brittany Cherry and Jenna Johnson were all bridesmaids and Carson gushed over the wedding on Instagram, writing, “Our Emma & Sasha ARE MARRIED!!!!! It was the most perfect, beautiful day for the most amazing couple! I’m so beyond happy for you guys, I love youuu two SO MUCH.” Pro dancer Derek Hough, who also stars on World of Dance, was one of the groomsmen.

Julianne Hough with husband Brooks Laich, Cheryl Burke, Alfonso Ribeiro, Drew Scott, and Mr. and Mrs. Nick Vanessa Lachey were all in attendance.

Farber and Slater made their marriage official on March 25, 2018 and with the occasion, Slater posted a beautiful wedding photo with a caption that read, “We are beyond excited to wake up this morning as Mr & Mrs Farber! I’m so overwhelmed right now, I know I’ll share more photos but for now I just wanted to thank everyone from the bottom of our hearts for all your kind and beautiful messages of love. Yesterday was hands down the best day of my life, I’m married to the man of my dreams. #farberwedding #MrsFarber.” Ed Sheeran’s 2017 song “Perfect” played for the couple’s first dance, according to People.

The couple honeymooned in Cabo, Mexico.

Prior to the couple’s engagement, after five years of dating, Slater dished to Fox News about her desire to get married. Slater said, “I would like to. I feel like it’s soon. I’ve been hinting pretty heavily and if you tell all your girlfriends to go tell and him [that] I think I was ready for marriage now, then I think that’s a pretty strong hint. He probably gets it.” Have a look at the sweet proposal below, which took place after the couple performed a short dance routine.

After the couple got engaged, Slater told People that the engagement felt so natural, explaining that, “We’ve been together five-and-a-half years. We bought a house recently and it feels like the natural progression. My mother said ones that marriage should feel natural and not like a surprise. It should be expected because that’s when it’s right and it’s already felt like I’ve been his fiancee and wife for years now. It feels really natural … apart from the heaviness of my arm it feels quite natural.” Farber proposed to Slater with a pink sapphire, which is the same color as her mother’s ring.