‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Season 4 Premiere Time & Channel Tonight

Tonight, the Season 4 premiere of Fear The Walking Dead is airing. The show will likely see much higher ratings than usual, since this episode is going to be the first to bring in Morgan from The Walking Dead. Morgan is a tortured character who goes from being completely passive and anti-killing to killing practically anyone who steps in front of him and looks at him wrong. When we’ve seen him lately on The Walking Dead, he’s been falling back into the insanity that plagued him in the past, and only Carol has been able to pull him out of all that. But how is he going to survive without Carol by his side? Read on for all the details on what time the premiere airs, what channel to watch, and more.

AIR TIME: Fear The Walking Dead premieres tonight at 10:10 p.m. Eastern. That’s right, The Walking Dead lasts an additional 10 minutes, so Fear the Walking Dead will be starting a little later than you might expect. The show is also going to be an extra seven minutes long, so it will be ending at 11:17 p.m. Eastern. Talking Dead will air immediately after Fear ends. Encores of the premiere will air at 2:37 a.m. Eastern, Thursday at 12:15 a.m. Eastern (i.e. Wednesday at 11:15 p.m. Central), Saturday at 12:40 a.m. Eastern, and again Saturday at 2:50 a.m. Eastern.

TV CHANNEL: The show always airs on AMC. Check with your local TV provider (ie FIOS, Optimum, Time Warner, AT&T, Charter) to find out what channel AMC is on in your area. You can also click here to access the AMC channel finder and locate your local station’s channel number.

OFFICIAL AMC SYNOPSIS: The official synopsis for the episode reads: “A lone traveler’s wearying journey is interrupted by new acquaintances, some who become friend, other who become foe.”

After the premiere airs, we’ll see Talking Dead. A lot of fans will likely be tuning in tonight to get a recap of the new Fear featuring Morgan, along with reviewing and chatting about how The Walking Dead ended.

WHAT HAPPENED IN THE SEASON 3 FINALE: If you need a little synopsis on how Fear Season 3 ended, we have the details for you. The finale ended with two back-to-back episodes. The last episode kept featuring a weird hallucination/dream that Madison was having of her at Christmas, in a cabin in the middle of nowhere, with Nick and Luciana holding a baby. Alicia’s name was on a grave, and Madison was left alone. Her hallucination, although very different from the strange flash forwards we saw in Season 8 of The Walking Dead, also had a familiar feel.

Back in the present day, Nick and Madison are having a serious disagreement over her decision to kill Troy (which no one was expecting.) Nick is concerned she might kill him one day if he does something she doesn’t approve of. But to her, Troy was far too much of a threat, after all he had done.

Meanwhile, Lola leaves an injured Daniel (who was shot by Victor) in a hiding place at the dam, while Alicia treats John after a surgery. John, the leader of the Proctors, reveals that he knows she somehow knows Victor, so she tells him the back story about how Victor helped the family escape LA. She says she hopes her mom is at the dam. John reveals that yes, Madison is there, and a deal was in place to spare her life. But the deal was broken and he doesn’t know if she’s alive anymore. Alicia promises she will continue working for John if he spares Madison, and go to Houston with him.

Victor planned to smuggle Madison and Nick out of the dam, which is now under siege by the Proctors, in workers’ uniforms. Victor’s plan is falling apart. They’re exposed when he tries to sneak them across the bridge. So John takes everyone back to an office in the dam, letting Alicia and Madison reunite. But John finds out that Nick was the one who warned the dam about the coming invasion, and now he feels like he just has to kill everyone. So he lets everyone say their last goodbyes and marches them to the bridge.

But Nick has taken Victor’s detonator. Now he’s in control. He says that Victor must take Madison and Alicia to a boat upstream, giving them a headstart when John follows them. Nick isn’t afraid to die. During all of this, Daniel makes his way onto the bridge too.

Nick watches his family leaving on a boat. John tries to change Nick’s mind about blowing everyone up, but Nick wants the people to have the water again. The Proctors try to take the detonator back, but they are shot by Walker and Crazy Dog. Nick pushes the button anyway, destroying the dam. Madison and Alicia and Victor are sucked into a current, into a hole in the dam, down a waterfall. Walker and Crazy Dog head north. Madison finds herself on solid ground. She can’t see Alicia or Victor anywhere. We know Madison is alive at the end, but we don’t know about Alicia, Nick, or Victor.